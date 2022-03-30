Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is an American reality TV star. He is the son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian and the brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. Rob Kardashian rose to fame in 2007 due to the popularity of E!'s Keeping up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs. He and socialite Blac Chyna welcomed a daughter, Dream Renée, in 2016 and then called off their engagement in 2017.
Rob Kardashian
Full Name
Robert Arthur Kardashian
Hometown
Los Angeles
twitter
robkardashian
instagram
robkardashianofficial
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Born
03/17/1987
Age
35

FAQs

What happened to Rob Kardashian?

Khloe Kardashian said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in 2021 that her brother Rob Kardashian stepped away from the spotlight because "he just needed a break." She revealed that past relationships had taken a toll on him and he need to work on himself. "I know Rob is really feeling really good about himself right now," Khloe Kardashian said.

What does Rob Kardashian do?

Rob Kardashian launched a streetwear line, Halfway Dead, in 2019. The following year he launched a hot sauce line, Grandeza Hot Sauce.

Who has Rob Kardashian dated?

Rob Kardashian was engaged to socialite Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a daughter, Dream Renée, before they split in 2017. He has also dated singers Adrienne Bailon and Rita Ora.

What did Rob Kardashian name his baby?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna named their baby Dream Renée. A source told PEOPLE they chose the name because she was a dream come true.

