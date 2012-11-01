Most Recent
Iconic L.A. Music Venue the Viper Room to Be 'Reimagined' as Part of a New Mixed-Use Building
Sunset Strip's landmark concert venue and nightclub will become part of a new state-of-the-art property at 8850 Sunset Boulevard Read More
Ethan Hawke Says He Never Moved to Los Angeles Because of River Phoenix's Tragic Death
Ethan Hawke met river River Phoenix when he was 14 and stayed close friends with the actor until he died of an overdose at 23 Read More
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Releases Solo Album River as Friends Like Keanu Reeves Look Back
With her new album, Rain Phoenix celebrates her brother's spirit and legacy and hopes it will help those who have suffered loss as well Read More
How River Phoenix's Childhood in the Children of God Cult May Have Led to His Death
Years before his 1993 drug overdose, the actor spent his formative years in the controversial religious sect Read More
