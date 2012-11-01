River Phoenix

River Phoenix
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Iconic L.A. Music Venue the Viper Room to Be 'Reimagined' as Part of a New Mixed-Use Building
Sunset Strip's landmark concert venue and nightclub will become part of a new state-of-the-art property at 8850 Sunset Boulevard
Ethan Hawke Says He Never Moved to Los Angeles Because of River Phoenix's Tragic Death
Ethan Hawke met river River Phoenix when he was 14 and stayed close friends with the actor until he died of an overdose at 23
All About River Phoenix, the Late Actor Brother Joaquin and Rooney Mara Named Their Child After
River Phoenix, the older brother of Joaquin Phoenix, died of a drug overdose on Oct. 31, 1993
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Releases Solo Album River as Friends Like Keanu Reeves Look Back
With her new album, Rain Phoenix celebrates her brother's spirit and legacy and hopes it will help those who have suffered loss as well
Joaquin Phoenix Thanks Late Brother River for Inspiring His Acting Career in Emotional Speech
Joaquin Phoenix thanked his late brother River for convincing him to return to acting
How River Phoenix's Childhood in the Children of God Cult May Have Led to His Death
Years before his 1993 drug overdose, the actor spent his formative years in the controversial religious sect
Advertisement

More River Phoenix

Leonardo DiCaprio Saw River Phoenix on the Night He Died: 'He Disappeared in Front of My Very Eyes'
The Stand By Me actor died at 23 years old in 1993 outside The Viper Room  
River Phoenix Died 25 Years Ago Today at 23: Inside the Beloved Actor's Turbulent Life
Oct. 31, 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of River Phoenix's untimely death
Samantha Mathis Speaks Out About the Night Boyfriend River Phoenix Died 25 Years Later
Inside the Life of River Phoenix, the Beloved Actor Who Died at 23
Inside the Life of River Phoenix, the Beloved Actor Who Died at 23
 Jerry O'Connell's Emotional Memories of How Stand by Me Changed His Life
Ethan Hawke Remembers Working with River Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman: 'It's Been a Hard Loss'

Ethan Hawke admits he was jealous of River Phoenix's rising fame back in the 1980s

All River Phoenix

River Phoenix's Final Movie Is Finished, 19 Years After His Death
Movies // November 01, 2012
Heath Ledger Not Another River Phoenix, Says Director
Celebrity // December 15, 2008
High Life
Archive // January 17, 1994
River's End
Archive // November 15, 1993
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com