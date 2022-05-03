Rita Ora
- Full Name
- Rita Sahatçiu Ora
- Hometown
- Pristina, Kosovo
- ritaora
- RitaOra
- Notable Projects
- America's Next Top Model , The X Factor , The Voice , Fifty Shades of Grey
- Born
- 11/26/1990
- Age
- 31
FAQs
- Who is Rita Ora dating?
Rita Ora has been in a relationship with New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi since 2021.
- What ethnicity is Rita Ora?
Rita Ora was born in Pristina, Yugoslavia (now Kosovo) to parents of Albanian descent.
- How many tattoos does Rita Ora have?
In an Australian radio interview in 2021, Rita Ora said she has nearly 30 tattoos.
- What 'The X Factor' show did Rita Ora judge?
Rita Ora served as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2015.