Rita Ora is a Yugoslavian-born British singer and songwriter. She role to fame after appearing on the 2012 single "Hot Right Now" by DJ Fresh and the release of her 2012 debut album Ora, which featured the songs "How We Do (Party)" and "R.I.P.," which both topped the UK Singles Chart. She is best known for the songs "Shine Ya Light" (2012), "I Will Never Let You Down" (2014), "Poison" (2014), "Your Song" (2017), "Anywhere" (2017), "For You" (2018) and "Let You Love Me" (2018). Ora has appeared on several competition reality shows, including The Voice UK (2015), The X Factor (2015), America's Next Top Model (2016-2017), Masked Singer UK (2020-Present) and The Voice Australia (2021-Present) and starred as Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series (2015-2018).
Full Name
Rita Sahatçiu Ora
Hometown
Pristina, Kosovo
instagram
ritaora
twitter
RitaOra
Notable Projects
America's Next Top Model , The X Factor , The Voice , Fifty Shades of Grey
Born
11/26/1990
Age
31

FAQs

Who is Rita Ora dating?

Rita Ora has been in a relationship with New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi since 2021.

What ethnicity is Rita Ora?

Rita Ora was born in Pristina, Yugoslavia (now Kosovo) to parents of Albanian descent.

How many tattoos does Rita Ora have?

In an Australian radio interview in 2021, Rita Ora said she has nearly 30 tattoos.

What 'The X Factor' show did Rita Ora judge?

Rita Ora served as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2015.

Most Recent

Rita Ora Cuddles with Her New Rescue Dog Honey, Says They 'Actually Look Alike'
Rita Ora recently shared sweet photos of her and her new shepherd mix puppy Honey, who she adopted from The Labelle Foundation
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship in Photos
Whether Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are striking fun poses on the red carpet or engaging in playful PDA, the couple always seems to have a good time together. Here's a look back at their relationship in pictures
Taraji P. Henson and Normani Hilariously Take Cover from Water-Spraying Mics on That's My Jam
The stars appeared in the segment alongside couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Rita Ora and Boyfriend Taika Waititi Match in Red at Rolling Stones Concert
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were spotted attending a Rolling Stones concert together in Los Angeles, where they were photographed wearing red leather jackets outside the venue
15 Gorgeous Photos You May Have Missed from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet
Fashion, fun and fresh faces defined the return of the red carpet at the postponed Met Gala. Here's every gorgeous glimpse you may have missed as stars celebrated In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and More to Present Awards at 2021 MTV VMAs
Barker will also be joining Machine Gun Kelly for his performance of "papercuts"
Rita Ora Shares Candid Photos from Boyfriend Taika Waititi's Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Taika Waititi's 46th birthday celebration also included Ashley Benson, Rami Malek, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charli XCX, Paris Jackson, and Kristen Stewart
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Make Red Carpet Debut at The Suicide Squad L.A. Premiere
The pair first sparked romance rumors back in April after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the two hugging
These New Celebrity Couples of 2021 Are All About the PDA
Taika Waititi Reacts to PDA Photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson: 'I Was Doing Nothing Wrong'
Jude Law's Son Rafferty Makes Film Debut in Twist Alongside Michael Caine, Lena Headey: Trailer
Tessa Thompson Seen Kissing Model on the Same Day as Rita Ora, Taika Waititi PDA Moment
Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora Cuddle Up with Taika Waititi in Wild PDA Moment

The photos including Tessa Thompson come weeks after Rita Ora and Taika Waititi sparked dating rumors, when she posted a cuddly photo on Instagram

