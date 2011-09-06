Rhea Perlman

Rhea Perlman Learned Magic Tricks for Marvelous and the Black Hole Role: 'It Was Fun'
"I would say, becoming a magician after the age of 70, bad idea," the actress tells PEOPLE
Rhea Perlman Reflects on Cheers' Impact on Her Career 40 Years Later: It Was 'Everything'
"Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything,” the Marvelous and the Black Hole actress tells PEOPLE
Cheers' Kirstie Alley, John Ratzenberger and More Reunite in Hilarious The Goldbergs Sneak Peek
Cheers' Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt are reuniting on The Goldbergs
Rhea Perlman Says She'll Never Divorce Ex Danny DeVito Despite Their Separation: 'What For?'
"What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot too," Perlman said of her relationship with ex Danny DeVito
Rhea Perlman's WWHL Appearance Alongside Anjelica Huston Was Switched After Huston Dissed Poms
Anjelica Huston has since apologized for her comments, saying "I hope I didn't hurt anyone's feelings, I didn't mean to"
Danny DeVito's Most Memorable Roles: From Batman Returns to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
As DeVito reunites with Tim Burton for Dumbo (in theaters Friday), here's a look back at his most iconic performances
Danny DeVito Says He and Rhea Perlman Are 'Very Close' Despite Their 2017 Split
Despite his split from Rhea Perlman in 2017, Dumbo star Danny DeVito reveals the two have remained close friends
First Look! Diane Keaton, Rhea Perlman and Pam Grier Are Cheerleaders in New Comedy Poms
In the new movie Poms, Diane Keaton plays a woman who rallies her fellow retirement community residents to start a cheerleading squad
Matilda Child Star Mara Wilson Battled OCD and Depression – and More Revelations from Her Emotional Memoir
Jennifer Aniston Tears Up, And 5 More Revelations from NBC's Must-See Friends Tribute
FIRST LOOK: Kirstie Alley and John Travolta Together Again – This Time in Bed
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Reunite – And You Loved It!
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Are Back Together

"They love each other, always have and always will," a pal tells PEOPLE

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman's Family-Style Lunch
Celebrity // September 06, 2011
Lights Out at Sam's Place
Archive // May 24, 1993
