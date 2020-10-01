Relationship Stories

Pink Gets Candid About Her Relationship with Carey Hart: 'Marriage Is Awful, Wonderful, Comfort and Rage'

"He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together," Pink wrote on her Instagram
Jamie Oliver Gushes Over Wife Jools and Offers Advice About Love: 'She's Definitely My Best Mate'

Jamie and Jools Oliver wed in 2000 and share five children 
Michelle Obama Gives Dating Advice and Talks Marriage: 'You Can't Tinder Your Way into a Long-Term Relationship'

"Young couples, they face these challenges and they're ready to give up because they think they're broken," Michelle Obama said during a recent episode of her podcast
Dolly Parton Gives Gabby Barrett Marriage Advice as American Idol Alum Covers 'I Will Always Love You': Read Her Tips

"Marriage is a business too," Dolly Parton tells Gabby Barrett in a video interview for Amazon Music shared exclusively with PEOPLE
Elsa Pataky Says Relationship with Husband Chris Hemsworth Isn't 'Perfect': 'We Still Keep Working'

The couple is approaching their 10-year wedding anniversary
Kyra Sedgwick Says Everyone Asked Her for Relationship Advice on the Set of Her New Movie

Endings, Beginnings, on demand now, is all about love and Kyra Sedgwick says, "Everyone was picking my brain" during filming

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Gives Marriage Advice During Book Chat: Don't 'Go to Bed Angry'

During a virtual chat about her new book, the author revealed how she makes her relationship work with husband Chris Pratt
Luke Bryan's Marriage Advice for American Idol Pal Katy Perry: 'If You Go to Bed Mad, Don't Let It Snowball'

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom — who dated on-and-off from 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.
Sting Says 'Be Married to Your Best Friend,' Plus More Celeb Secrets for a Happy Marriage

Kelly Ripa Says Marriage Is a 'Marathon' and Shares Her Relationship Advice: 'Push Through'

Meghan McCain Thanks View Co-Host Joy Behar for Giving Her ‘Really Amazing’ Marriage Advice

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'Often' Reference Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Relationship Advice

Find Out the Marriage Advice Nene Leakes Gave Eva Marcille in Her Wedding Toast

50 Real Couples Share Their Most Surprising, Enlightening & Funniest Relationship Advice

Are You and Your Significant Other Ready to Get a Pet Together? A Relationship Expert Weighs in

Jada Pinkett Smith Offers Racy Marriage Advice

