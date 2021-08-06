Rebel Wilson

Most Recent

Rebel Wilson Channels Bring It On and Never Been Kissed in First Look at Netflix's Senior Year
In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma thinking it's 2002
Cats Reunion! Costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden Watch Rams Earn Spot in Super Bowl
Cats costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden posed for photos together Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams squared off against the San Francisco 49ers
Rebel Wilson Rocks Hot Pink 'Let's Get Physical' Swimsuit on Tropical Family Vacation
Rebel Wilson and her two sisters, Liberty and Annachi, rocked complementary '80s-inspired swimsuits during their family vacation in Fiji
Rebel Wilson Jokes She's 'Not Going to Be Funny' Hosting BAFTA Awards Since She's 'No Longer Fat'
Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 BAFTA Awards on March 13
Feeling Buff! Rebel Wilson Flexes as She Works Out in Front of the Sydney Opera House
The Pitch Perfect star worked out with her sister and stopped by soon-to-open Rebel Theatre, named in her honor
Rebel Wilson Rings in 2022 Wearing Sparkling Gold Dress: 'Starting the New Year Off Strong'
Rebel Wilson celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, Australia, sending love to her fans from "Down Under"
Rebel Wilson Got 'Pushback' from Her Team When She Started Losing Weight
The actress said her team in Hollywood questioned her decision to begin her “year of health”
Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Taking a Break' from Dating After Enjoying a 'Hot Girl Summer'
"I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping," Rebel Wilson tells PEOPLE exclusively
Rebel Wilson Says She 'Never Thought' She 'Could Overcome' Emotional Eating
Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Proud of Myself for Improving My Life for the Better' After 77-Lb. Weight Loss
Rebel Wilson Says 'People Are So Obsessed' with Her Weight Loss — 'But I Get It'
Rebel Wilson Is 'Locked In' to Her Workout Routine Says Trainer Gunnar Peterson: 'She's on Her Game'
'My Idea of Heaven': 15 Stars Who Are Disney Superfans

These celebrities agree that life is better in Mickey Mouse ears

Rebel Wilson Soaks Up the Sun in Skimpy Black Bikini with Glam Accessories During Boat Trip
Style // August 06, 2021
Rebel Wilson Recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' Music Video for New Netflix Movie
Movies // August 02, 2021
Star-Studded Superlatives! 15 Celebrity High School Photos That Belong in a Hollywood Yearbook
Celebrity // July 28, 2021
Rebel Wilson Goes Boating in Low-Cut Turquoise Swimsuit — See the Glam Selfies
Style // July 06, 2021
Rebel Wilson Reminds Herself to 'Work Out, Hydrate, Fuel Your Body' as She Keeps Up Her Weight Loss
Health // June 14, 2021
Rebel Wilson Made This $395 Swimsuit Sell Out, but We Found Similar Styles for Less
Celebrity // June 02, 2021
Rebel Wilson Hits the Beach in a Curve-Hugging Swimsuit and Givenchy Slides
Style // May 31, 2021
Rebel Wilson Says There's 'Been a Respectable Amount of Time' Since Her Last Breakup to Date Again
Movies // May 25, 2021
Rebel Wilson Shows Off the Bridesmaids Ring Director Sent Her for Movie's 10-Year Anniversary
Movies // May 05, 2021
Rebel Wilson Shares That She 'Got Some Bad News' in Candid Post About Fertility Struggles
Parents // May 03, 2021
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Shapewear Bodysuit After Recent Weight Loss
Style // April 27, 2021
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss After Working Out: 'Gettin' It!'
Health // March 26, 2021
New Competitive Dog Grooming Series Pooch Perfect Is Here to Make Fur Fabulous
Pets // March 25, 2021
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Injured During a Bike Ride After a Dog Ran 'onto the Road' in London
Movies // March 22, 2021
Rebel Wilson's Ex Jacob Busch Wishes Her a Happy Birthday as She Celebrates Turning 41 with Friends
Movies // March 03, 2021
Rebel Wilson on Her New Physique After Losing 60 Lbs, Getting Asked Out by 2 Pooch Perfect Contestants
Health // February 25, 2021
Rebel Wilson Says She's In a 'Really Good Place' Following Split from Jacob Busch
Movies // February 12, 2021
Rebel Wilson on Recent Weight Loss: 'This Is the First Time I Haven't Gained Any Weight Back'
Health // February 12, 2021
Rebel Wilson Says She Likes How She Looks at All Sizes: 'I Still Look Like Me'
Health // February 10, 2021
Pitch Perfect Reunion! Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Hang Out at Super Bowl 2021
Movies // February 08, 2021
Rebel Wilson Gives Us Déjà Vu as She Shows Off Fit Frame in Same Red Gown Worn by Meghan Markle
Style // February 07, 2021
Rebel Wilson's Relationship Timeline with Jacob Busch
Movies // February 03, 2021
Touchdown! Rebel Wilson Has Fun Before the Super Bowl After Split from Jacob Busch
Movies // February 03, 2021
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Split Months After Going Instagram Official: He 'Was Not the One' (Source)
Movies // February 02, 2021
Rebel Wilson Reflects on 'Interesting' Ways People Have Treated Her Since Her Weight Loss
Health // January 28, 2021
