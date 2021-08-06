Rebel Wilson Channels Bring It On and Never Been Kissed in First Look at Netflix's Senior Year
In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma thinking it's 2002
Cats Reunion! Costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden Watch Rams Earn Spot in Super Bowl
Cats costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden posed for photos together Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams squared off against the San Francisco 49ers
Rebel Wilson Rocks Hot Pink 'Let's Get Physical' Swimsuit on Tropical Family Vacation
Rebel Wilson and her two sisters, Liberty and Annachi, rocked complementary '80s-inspired swimsuits during their family vacation in Fiji
Rebel Wilson Jokes She's 'Not Going to Be Funny' Hosting BAFTA Awards Since She's 'No Longer Fat'
Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 BAFTA Awards on March 13
Feeling Buff! Rebel Wilson Flexes as She Works Out in Front of the Sydney Opera House
The Pitch Perfect star worked out with her sister and stopped by soon-to-open Rebel Theatre, named in her honor
Rebel Wilson Rings in 2022 Wearing Sparkling Gold Dress: 'Starting the New Year Off Strong'
Rebel Wilson celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, Australia, sending love to her fans from "Down Under"