Ray Liotta Says He's Nothing Like His Tough-Guy Roles: 'I Have Never Been in a Fight'
The actor now stars in the third season of Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series Hanna Read More
Ray Liotta Says Frank Sinatra's Daughters Once Sent Him a Horse Head: It 'Means You're Toast'
The 66-year-old actor recalled receiving a horse head in the mail after playing the legendary singer in the 1998 film The Rat Pack Read More
Ray Liotta Passed on a Role in The Sopranos Because He 'Didn't Want to Do Another Mafia Thing'
"It just didn’t feel right at the time," Ray Liotta said of his decision not to join iconic HBO mobster series The Sopranos 20 years ago; he finally joins the franchise next month Read More
Ray Liotta Reveals He's Engaged to Jacy Nittolo: 'Christmas Wishes Do Come True'
"I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" the actor wrote on Instagram Read More
W.P. Kinsella, Whose Book Inspired the Film Field of Dreams, Dies at 81
The film was directed by Phil Alden Robinson and also starred James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta. Read More
Jennifer Lopez Teases Shades of Blue, Her Hardboiled New Cop Drama
The actress, starring opposite Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo, is excited about the show's moral ambiguities
Ray Liotta Arrested on DUI Charge
The Good Fellas actor is taken into police custody "without incident" after a car accident
