Ray Liotta Says He's Nothing Like His Tough-Guy Roles: 'I Have Never Been in a Fight'
The actor now stars in the third season of Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series Hanna
Ray Liotta Says Frank Sinatra's Daughters Once Sent Him a Horse Head: It 'Means You're Toast'
The 66-year-old actor recalled receiving a horse head in the mail after playing the legendary singer in the 1998 film The Rat Pack
Ray Liotta Passed on a Role in The Sopranos Because He 'Didn't Want to Do Another Mafia Thing'
"It just didn’t feel right at the time," Ray Liotta said of his decision not to join iconic HBO mobster series The Sopranos 20 years ago; he finally joins the franchise next month
Ray Liotta Reveals He's Engaged to Jacy Nittolo: 'Christmas Wishes Do Come True'
"I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" the actor wrote on Instagram
Lorraine Bracco Remembers The Sopranos' James Gandolfini: 'Anything Was a Party...with Jimmy'
PLUS: Lorraine Bracco shares her true feelings about Goodfellas' Ray Liotta
W.P. Kinsella, Whose Book Inspired the Film Field of Dreams, Dies at 81
The film was directed by Phil Alden Robinson and also starred James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta.
Jennifer Lopez Makes Wet Hair Look Hot in a Sneak Peek Clip from Shades of Blue
Shades of Blue premieres Jan. 7 on NBC
Jennifer Lopez Teases Shades of Blue, Her Hardboiled New Cop Drama
The actress, starring opposite Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo, is excited about the show's moral ambiguities
Goodfellas Cast Reunites at Tribeca Film Festival
Field of Dreams Star Kevin Costner Celebrates 25th Anniversary at Iowa Festival
PHOTO: Ray Liotta Plays SpongeBob Villain
Ray Liotta Pleads No Contest to Reckless Driving
Ray Liotta Arrested on DUI Charge

The Good Fellas actor is taken into police custody "without incident" after a car accident

