Rashida Jones is an American actress and filmmaker. She first gained recognition from her starring roles on several television series, including Boston Public from 2000 to 2002, The Office from 2006 to 2009, Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 and Angie Tribeca from 2016 to 2019. She has also appeared in films, including I Love You, Man (2009), The Social Network (2010), Our Idiot Brother (2011), The Muppets (2011) and Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012). Jones has written or co-written several films, including Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012) and Toy Story 4 (2019). She also directed a 2018 documentary about her father, music producer Quincy Jones titled Quincy, which earned Jones a Grammy Award for best music film.