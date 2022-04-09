Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
William Zabka Says Working with Ralph Macchio on
Cobra Kai
After
The Karate Kid
Is 'An Honor'
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reflected on three decades of
The Karate Kid
and
Cobra Kai
while speaking with PEOPLE at PaleyFest
Read More
Cobra Kai
's Ralph Macchio Revisits the Making of
The Karate Kid
in Upcoming Memoir — See the Cover!
Ralph Macchio's memoir,
Waxing On
:
The Karate Kid and Me
, will be published by Dutton on Oct. 18, PEOPLE can exclusively announce
Read More
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
Read More
Andrew Garfield — a Proud
Cobra Kai
Superfan — Meets Ralph Macchio at Critics Choice Awards
Andrew Garfield previously got a special message from the
Cobra Kai
cast, calling it "one of the best moments of my life"
Read More
My Cousin Vinny
: Where Are They Now?
The Oscar-winning fish-out-of-water comedy was released on March 13, 1992 — find out what the cast has been up to in the three decades since its premiere
Read More
Ralph Macchio and Daughter Julia on Working Together on
Cobra Kai
: She 'Showed Up for Her Old Man'
In
Cobra Kai
season 4, Ralph Macchio's daughter, Julia, makes an appearance as Daniel LaRusso's cousin Vanessa
Read More
Carrie Underwood 'Can't Believe' She Made a Surprise Cameo on
Cobra Kai
's 4th Season: 'So Much Fun'
"Once I discovered
Cobra Kai
a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows!" the singer said of the series, which is now streaming its fourth season on Netflix
Cobra Kai
Stars React to Superfan Andrew Garfield's Shock Over the Cast Surprising Him: 'So Funny'
Cobra Kai
stars Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand tell PEOPLE their thoughts on superfan Andrew Garfield's hilarious reaction video after the cast surprised him with messages
See Every Actor from
The Karate Kid
Who Reprises Their Role on
Cobra Kai
Andrew Garfield Geeks Out Over Surprise Message from
Cobra Kai
Cast: 'Feels Like Christmas!'
Cobra Kai
Season 4 First Look: William Zabka's Johnny Attempts Ralph Macchio's Famous Crane Kick
Ted Lasso
and 'Our Fearless Leader Jason Sudeikis' Win Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
Cobra Kai
Season 4 Hits Netflix in December — Watch the First Teaser
The streaming service released the first footage from the upcoming season on Thursday
Thomas Ian Griffith Returning as
Karate Kid
's Terry Silver for
Cobra Kai
Season 4
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Season 4 of
Cobra Kai
: The Twists and Turns 'Will Dazzle'
Cobra Kai
Stars Celebrate the End of Shooting Season 4 amid COVID-19: 'Officially Wrapped'
Cobra Kai
's Ralph Macchio Recalls Meeting Drew Barrymore During the
E.T.
Audition Process
Ralph Macchio on Being a 'Nerd Dad' — and How Fatherhood Is About 'Skinning Your Knees'
All Ralph Macchio
William Zabka Says Working with Ralph Macchio on
Cobra Kai
After
The Karate Kid
Is 'An Honor'
TV
//
April 09, 2022
Cobra Kai
's Ralph Macchio Revisits the Making of
The Karate Kid
in Upcoming Memoir — See the Cover!
TV
//
March 23, 2022
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
Movies
//
March 21, 2022
Andrew Garfield — a Proud
Cobra Kai
Superfan — Meets Ralph Macchio at Critics Choice Awards
Movies
//
March 14, 2022
My Cousin Vinny
: Where Are They Now?
Movies
//
March 13, 2022
Ralph Macchio and Daughter Julia on Working Together on
Cobra Kai
: She 'Showed Up for Her Old Man'
TV
//
January 12, 2022
Carrie Underwood 'Can't Believe' She Made a Surprise Cameo on
Cobra Kai
's 4th Season: 'So Much Fun'
TV
//
January 03, 2022
Cobra Kai
Stars React to Superfan Andrew Garfield's Shock Over the Cast Surprising Him: 'So Funny'
TV
//
December 30, 2021
See Every Actor from
The Karate Kid
Who Reprises Their Role on
Cobra Kai
TV
//
December 30, 2021
Andrew Garfield Geeks Out Over Surprise Message from
Cobra Kai
Cast: 'Feels Like Christmas!'
Movies
//
November 24, 2021
Cobra Kai
Season 4 First Look: William Zabka's Johnny Attempts Ralph Macchio's Famous Crane Kick
TV
//
November 09, 2021
Ted Lasso
and 'Our Fearless Leader Jason Sudeikis' Win Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
TV
//
September 19, 2021
Cobra Kai
Season 4 Hits Netflix in December — Watch the First Teaser
TV
//
August 05, 2021
Thomas Ian Griffith Returning as
Karate Kid
's Terry Silver for
Cobra Kai
Season 4
TV
//
May 27, 2021
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Season 4 of
Cobra Kai
: The Twists and Turns 'Will Dazzle'
TV
//
May 17, 2021
Cobra Kai
Stars Celebrate the End of Shooting Season 4 amid COVID-19: 'Officially Wrapped'
TV
//
May 04, 2021
Cobra Kai
's Ralph Macchio Recalls Meeting Drew Barrymore During the
E.T.
Audition Process
TV
//
January 15, 2021
Ralph Macchio on Being a 'Nerd Dad' — and How Fatherhood Is About 'Skinning Your Knees'
TV
//
January 08, 2021
Ralph Macchio Shares the Secret to His 33-Year Marriage to His High School Sweetheart
TV
//
January 06, 2021
Cobra Kai
's Ralph Macchio on His Age-Defying Secret (He's 59!) and His Second Act After
Karate Kid
TV
//
January 06, 2021
Netflix's
Cobra Kai
Season 3 Arriving Early — on New Year's Day!
TV
//
December 24, 2020
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Team Up Against a Common Enemy in
Cobra Kai
Season 3 Trailer
TV
//
December 09, 2020
Celebrity Kids Who Have Shared the Stage (and Spotlight) with Their Famous Parents
Music
//
December 23, 2021
The
Cobra Kai
Cast Reveals If They Can Fight in Real Life
TV
//
April 26, 2019
William Zabka Had to be Removed from Disneyland When
Karate Kid
Fans Surrounded Him
Movies
//
April 24, 2019
Ralph Macchio
