Rainn Wilson is an American actor and comedian. He first gained recognition from appearing in the movies Galaxy Quest (1999), Almost Famous (2000), Full Frontal (2002) and House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and the television series Six Feet Under from 2003 to 2005. He is best known for starring as Dwight Schrute on the television sitcom The Office (2005-2013). He has also starred in films like The Rocker (2008), Monsters vs. Aliens (2009), Super (2010), Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) and The Meg (2018).
Full Name
Rainn Percival Dietrich Wilson
Hometown
Seattle, Washington
instagram
rainnwilson
twitter
rainnwilson
Notable Projects
The Office
Born
01/22/1966
Age
56

Where does Rainn Wilson live?

Rainn Wilson lives in Southern California.

Who is Rainn Wilson married to?

Rainn Wilson has been married to writer Holiday Reinhorn since 1995.

What instruments does Rainn Wilson play?

In 2008, Rainn Wilson told ABC News that he has played "every geeky instrument known to man," including the recorder, clarinet, and xylophone. In reference to his ability as a multi-instrumentalist, Wilson titled his 2015 autobiography 'The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy.'

How old was Rainn Wilson when 'The Office' started?

The U.S. version of the television sitcom 'The Office' premiered on March 24, 2005 when Rainn Wilson was 39 years old.

What role in 'The Office' did Rainn Wilson originally audition for?

Rainn Wilson originally auditioned to play Michael Scott in 'The Office.'

