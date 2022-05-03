Rainn Wilson
- Full Name
- Rainn Percival Dietrich Wilson
- Hometown
- Seattle, Washington
- Notable Projects
- The Office
- Born
- 01/22/1966
- Age
- 56
FAQs
- Where does Rainn Wilson live?
Rainn Wilson lives in Southern California.
- Who is Rainn Wilson married to?
Rainn Wilson has been married to writer Holiday Reinhorn since 1995.
- What instruments does Rainn Wilson play?
In 2008, Rainn Wilson told ABC News that he has played "every geeky instrument known to man," including the recorder, clarinet, and xylophone. In reference to his ability as a multi-instrumentalist, Wilson titled his 2015 autobiography 'The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy.'
- How old was Rainn Wilson when 'The Office' started?
The U.S. version of the television sitcom 'The Office' premiered on March 24, 2005 when Rainn Wilson was 39 years old.
- What role in 'The Office' did Rainn Wilson originally audition for?
Rainn Wilson originally auditioned to play Michael Scott in 'The Office.'