Rachel Weisz
- Full Name
- Rachel Hannah Weisz
- Hometown
- London
- Born
- 03/07/1970
- Age
- 52
FAQs
- Why wasn't Rachel Weisz in the 'Mummy' 3?
Rachel Weisz did not return for the third 'Mummy' movie, 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,' due to scheduling conflicts. "I never even read the script because it was going to be, I think, five months in China, and it was just out of the question that I could do it straight after [filming the 2008 movie] 'The Brothers Bloom,'" she told 'Vogue.'
- How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig met shooting the 2011 horror film 'Dream House.'
- Where does Rachel Weisz live?
Rachel Weisz lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.