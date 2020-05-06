Rachel Weisz did not return for the third 'Mummy' movie, 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,' due to scheduling conflicts. "I never even read the script because it was going to be, I think, five months in China, and it was just out of the question that I could do it straight after [filming the 2008 movie] 'The Brothers Bloom,'" she told 'Vogue.'