Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz is an English actress. She is known for her breakout role in 1999's The Mummy, as well as for roles in movies such as About a Boy (2002), The Constant Gardener (2005), The Favourite (2018) and Black Widow (2021).

She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar and Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for The Constant Gardener. Weisz was nominated in the same category for The Favourite at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Weisz married English actor Daniel Craig in 2011; the two welcomed a daughter in 2018. Weisz also has a son, Henry, with former fiancé and director Darren Aronofsky.
Rachel Weisz
Full Name
Rachel Hannah Weisz
Hometown
London
Born
03/07/1970
Age
52

FAQs

Why wasn't Rachel Weisz in the 'Mummy' 3?

Rachel Weisz did not return for the third 'Mummy' movie, 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,' due to scheduling conflicts. "I never even read the script because it was going to be, I think, five months in China, and it was just out of the question that I could do it straight after [filming the 2008 movie] 'The Brothers Bloom,'" she told 'Vogue.'

How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig met shooting the 2011 horror film 'Dream House.'

Where does Rachel Weisz live?

Rachel Weisz lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.

