Rachel Bilson
- Full Name
- Rachel Sarah Bilson
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- rachelbilson
- Notable Projects
- The O.C.
- Born
- 08/25/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- Who are Rachel Bilson's parents?
Rachel Bilson's mother is sex therapist Janice Stango. Her father is Hollywood writer, director, and producer Danny Bilson.
- Is Rachel Bilson married to Hayden Christensen?
Though Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen were engaged at one point, they never got married and broke up in 2017.
- Did Rachel Bilson date Adam Brody?
Yes, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody dated from 2003-2006 while they were on 'The O.C.' together.
- What is Rachel Bilson's podcast about?
On 'Welcome to the OC, B*tches!,' Rachel Bilson and co-host Melinda Clarke rewatch episodes of the show to give listeners behind-the-scenes details about filming. They also bring on guests to discuss the show, like Adam Brody and Peter Gallagher.