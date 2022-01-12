Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson is an American actress. She had a few supporting TV roles in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 8 Simple Rules. She is best known as Summer in The O.C., a role she played from 2003-2007. She also starred in films, including The Last Kiss (2006) and Jumper (2008). It was on the latter project that she met Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a child, Briar Rose Christensen. She also co-hosts an O.C.-themed podcast with former co-star Melinda Clarke called Welcome to the OC, B*tches!
FAQs

Who are Rachel Bilson's parents?

Rachel Bilson's mother is sex therapist Janice Stango. Her father is Hollywood writer, director, and producer Danny Bilson.

Is Rachel Bilson married to Hayden Christensen?

Though Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen were engaged at one point, they never got married and broke up in 2017.

Did Rachel Bilson date Adam Brody?

Yes, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody dated from 2003-2006 while they were on 'The O.C.' together.

What is Rachel Bilson's podcast about?

On 'Welcome to the OC, B*tches!,' Rachel Bilson and co-host Melinda Clarke rewatch episodes of the show to give listeners behind-the-scenes details about filming. They also bring on guests to discuss the show, like Adam Brody and Peter Gallagher.

Camila Mendes Says Rachel Bilson Was Her 'Fashion Inspiration' Growing Up
In a new interview with ELLE, the Riverdale star raved about Rachel Bilson's "laid-back, chic style" during Bilson's time on the hit show, The O.C.
Kim Kardashian's 'Elves Have to Quarantine,' Plus More Celebrity Parents Rocking the Elf on the Shelf Game
These elves don't move themselves, you know! Here's how celebrity parents are keeping the Christmas magic alive for their kids this year using the oh-so-popular Elf on the Shelf 
Rachel Bilson Talks 'Emotional' Reunion with The O.C. Costar Adam Brody: He's 'Super Dear to Me'
Bilson's former costar and ex-boyfriend is the latest guest on her podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!
Rachel Bilson Says She Was Asked to Join The Hills Before Former O.C. Costar Mischa Barton Was Cast
Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton starred on The O.C. together in the early 2000s
Rachel Bilson Says She Got 'Jealous' Watching Adam Brody Kiss Samaire Armstrong on The O.C.
The actress, who dated Brody during their years on the show, found herself in a bit of a love triangle in the first season
Rachel Bilson Says 'Communication Is Key' to Co-Parenting with Hayden Christensen
Rachel Bilson and ex Hayden Christensen were "both totally on board" with giving up dairy to help clear up their daughter's eczema
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Address Mischa Barton's 'Perplexing' Claims About Her Departure from The O.C.
In May, Mischa Barton told E! that she left The O.C. because "there were people on that set that were very mean to me"
Rachel Bilson Apologizes to The O.C. Costar and Director Tate Donovan for Past 'A—hole' Behavior
Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper in the long-running drama, has previously opened up about his struggles working with the younger cast members when he returned to direct
The O.C. Creator Shares Which Actors Were Almost Cast Instead of Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton
Rachel Bilson Says She & Rami Malek Are 'All Good' Now After School Photo Drama: 'He Was So Gracious'
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Are 'Totally Down' for The O.C. Reboot: 'Never Say Never'
Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Dating Adam Brody While They Starred on The O.C.: 'I'm Actually Grateful'
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Have to 'Trust Each Other' While Co-Parenting in Pandemic

"We've just handled it. Survival mode," Rachel Bilson says of co-parenting daughter Briar Rose with Hayden Christensen

