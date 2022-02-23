Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II is the monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. She assumed the title of Queen in 1952 after her father's death and is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She is also the only female member of the royal family to have entered the armed forces and served in World War II.
Queen Elizabeth
Full Name
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Hometown
London, England
instagram
theroyalfamily
twitter
RoyalFamily
Born
04/21/1926
Age
95

FAQs

How old was Queen Elizabeth when she took the throne?

Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne at age 25 when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. However, she was officially crowned Queen Elizabeth II at age 27 on June 2, 1953.

Why does Queen Elizabeth like corgis?

King George VI first brought home a corgi from a local kennel in 1933 when Elizabeth was just a child and named him Dookie. In more than 80 years, the Queen has cared for more than 30 corgis. Willow, the last of her beloved corgi dogs, was put to sleep in April 2018 after struggling with cancer.

Why does Queen Elizabeth wear colorful clothes?

The monarch wears bright colors to stand out in big crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" confirmed her daughter-in-law, Sophie Countess of Wessex, in the documentary, 'The Queen at 90.' "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Most Recent

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Going to the Caribbean to Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee
The couple will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings for a Second Time Due to COVID Symptoms
The Queen, 95, has canceled all her scheduled virtual meetings this week after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms
Queen Elizabeth Holds Weekly Audience with Boris Johnson by Phone amid COVID-19 Diagnosis
The monarch, 95, canceled virtual meetings on Tuesday due to coronavirus symptoms
Queen Elizabeth's Recent Health Setbacks — from Her Hospitalization to Her COVID-19 Diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth has dealt with a number of health issues in recent months, starting with her use of a walking cane in October 2021
Queen Elizabeth Learned This Important Life Lesson from Her Mother at an Early Age
The monarch, 95, is dealing with a "tumultuous time," from her own health setback to royal family scandals
Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider
“I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this," a royal insider tells PEOPLE
Advertisement

More Queen Elizabeth

Prince William Hands Out Honors at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Rests amid COVID-19 Diagnosis
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton arrived in Denmark on a rare solo tour
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings Due to COVID Symptoms, Palace Says
The 95-year-old monarch is "still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace said in a statement
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Include a Giant Slide at the Tower of London
Several Staff Members at Windsor Castle Test Positive for COVID amid Queen Elizabeth's Diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth Sends Message to Great Britain's Olympic Team amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19 with 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms,' Palace Says
Prince Harry Tells London Court He 'Does Not Feel Safe' Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex's attorney said that the U.K. "is, and always will be, his home"

All Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Going to the Caribbean to Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee
Royals // 9 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings for a Second Time Due to COVID Symptoms
Royals // 13 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Holds Weekly Audience with Boris Johnson by Phone amid COVID-19 Diagnosis
Royals // February 23, 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Recent Health Setbacks — from Her Hospitalization to Her COVID-19 Diagnosis
Royals // February 23, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Learned This Important Life Lesson from Her Mother at an Early Age
Royals // February 23, 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider
Royals // February 22, 2022
Prince William Hands Out Honors at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Rests amid COVID-19 Diagnosis
Royals // February 22, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings Due to COVID Symptoms, Palace Says
Royals // February 22, 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Include a Giant Slide at the Tower of London
Royals // February 21, 2022
Several Staff Members at Windsor Castle Test Positive for COVID amid Queen Elizabeth's Diagnosis
Royals // February 21, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Sends Message to Great Britain's Olympic Team amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis
Royals // February 20, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19 with 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms,' Palace Says
Royals // February 20, 2022
Prince Harry Tells London Court He 'Does Not Feel Safe' Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.
Royals // February 18, 2022
A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
Royals // February 17, 2022
Fan Photos of the Royal Family Featured in Palace Exhibit (Including One from William and Kate's Wedding!)
Royals // February 17, 2022
Daniel Craig Recalls When Queen Elizabeth 'Cracked a Joke About Me': She's 'Very Funny'
Movies // February 17, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Shares Glimpse of New Photo with Her Great-Grandkids — and Hints at Her Sweet Tooth
Royals // February 17, 2022
All the Queen's Products! Shop Items from Wine to Dog Perfume That Have the Royal Stamp of Approval
Royals // February 17, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Quips She 'Can't Move' as She Uses Cane in Latest Appearance
Royals // February 16, 2022
Did Queen Elizabeth Help Pay Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre?
Royals // February 16, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Goes Maskless for In-Person Meeting Following COVID Scare with Prince Charles
Royals // February 16, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Releases Fragrance for Dogs That Smells of 'Coastal Walks'
Royals // February 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Seen for the First Time Since Prince Charles and Camilla Tested Positive for COVID
Royals // February 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Allows Roddy Llewellyn to Visit Lover Princess Margaret's Grave on Death Anniversary
Royals // February 11, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Being Monitored After Meeting with Prince Charles 2 Days Prior to His COVID Diagnosis
Royals // February 10, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com