Queen Elizabeth

King George VI first brought home a corgi from a local kennel in 1933 when Elizabeth was just a child and named him Dookie. In more than 80 years, the Queen has cared for more than 30 corgis. Willow, the last of her beloved corgi dogs, was put to sleep in April 2018 after struggling with cancer.

The monarch wears bright colors to stand out in big crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" confirmed her daughter-in-law, Sophie Countess of Wessex, in the documentary, 'The Queen at 90.' "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."