Psalm West
- Full Name
- Psalm West
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- Born
- 05/09/2019
- Age
- 2
FAQs
- What does Psalm West mean?
Psalm West's name reflects where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were at spiritually when he was born.
