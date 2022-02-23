Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Responds to Rosie O'Donnell's Public Apology: 'We All Deserve to Be Respected'
O'Donnell previously apologized on social media after mistakenly referring to the Baywatch star as Deepak Chopra's daughter during an encounter at Nobu
Rosie O'Donnell Issues Public Apology to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After 'Awkward' Encounter
On TikTok, Rosie O'Donnell said she mistakenly referred to Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Deepak Chopra's daughter
Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, and more celebrities share their Super Bowl snacks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie Team Up for Action Film Ending Things
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are set to star in a new film about the relationship between a hitwoman and her partner
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns to Instagram with Sunkissed Selfie After Welcoming Her First Baby
"The light feels right," Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her first Instagram post since becoming a mom
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Excited' to Be Parents, 'Wanted a Baby for Some Time': Source
The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15
​​Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spent 'Months Renovating' L.A. Home Ahead of Welcoming First Child 
"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 and recently welcomed a baby girl. See the couple's cutest pictures together
Nick Jonas' Sweetest Love Songs About Priyanka Chopra
Jonas Baby! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on 'Vulnerable Feeling' Caused by Social Media: We Set 'Boundaries'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting a Family with Nick Jonas: 'When It Happens, It Happens'
See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

From Keanu Reeves to Jada Pinkett Smith, see all of the stars at the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix Resurrections over the weekend — and their bold looks! 

