Priyanka Chopra Responds to Rosie O'Donnell's Public Apology: 'We All Deserve to Be Respected'
O'Donnell previously apologized on social media after mistakenly referring to the Baywatch star as Deepak Chopra's daughter during an encounter at Nobu
Rosie O'Donnell Issues Public Apology to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After 'Awkward' Encounter
On TikTok, Rosie O'Donnell said she mistakenly referred to Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Deepak Chopra's daughter
Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, and more celebrities share their Super Bowl snacks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie Team Up for Action Film Ending Things
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are set to star in a new film about the relationship between a hitwoman and her partner
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns to Instagram with Sunkissed Selfie After Welcoming Her First Baby
"The light feels right," Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her first Instagram post since becoming a mom
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Excited' to Be Parents, 'Wanted a Baby for Some Time': Source
The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15