Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
People.com
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie
Most Recent
Princess Eugenie Is Launching Her Own Podcast Series: All the Details
Eugenie announced that she's hosting a podcast with her anti-slavery charity as her father Prince Andrew faces trial in a sexual assault lawsuit
Read More
Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Seen Photo from Royal Christening for Son August
Queen Elizabeth attended the joint baptism of her two great-grandsons on the weekend that would have been her 74th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip
Read More
Princess Eugenie Looks Back on 2021: 'a Year That Blessed Us with Our Boy'
The royal's first holiday season as a mom comes after a difficult year, which saw the deaths of Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip and her father-in-law George Brooksbank
Read More
The Royal Family's Most Unforgettable Moments from 2021
From the highs (royal babies!) to the lows (Prince Philip's funeral), 2021 was a momentous year for Queen Elizabeth and the royal family
Read More
Why Beatrice and Eugenie Rank Higher Than Kate and Meghan — and the One Time They Don't
Rules of precedence set in stone by Queen Elizabeth I in 1595 still have a dramatic effect on the British royals
Read More
Prince Harry and William Reveal Why Prince Philip Was 'the Heart of the Family' — Watch the Exclusive Video!
Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers
features unprecedented access to the royals and makes its American debut on discovery+ this December 16
Read More
Princess Eugenie's Father-in-Law Dies Just Days Before Grandson August's Royal Christening
George Brooksbank was hospitalized with COVID-19 for nine weeks in spring 2020, when the family was told to "prepare for the worst"
Queen Elizabeth Attends Joint Christening for Great-Grandsons August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall
The private family service for the sons of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday
Joy for Queen Elizabeth as Great-Grandchildren Baptized on Special Weekend
New Moms Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are All Smiles on a Rare Night Out
Ellie Goulding Shares Rare Photo of Son, 6 Months, Despite Being 'Nervous': 'Extremely Protective'
Princess Eugenie Flexes Her Strong Emoji Game as She Cheers on Friend and Fellow New Mom Ellie Goulding
August's First Halloween! Princess Eugenie and 6-Month-Old Son Celebrate with 'Little Monster' Costume
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son in February
Princess Eugenie Says 'Well Done Mumma' to Sarah Ferguson After Duchess Saves Oaks by Childhood Home
Princess Diana's Godson Prince Philippos of Greece Marries Wife Nina Flohr for Third Time in Athens
Sarah Ferguson's Best Photos with Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Through the Years
Princess Eugenie Shares an Intimate New Wedding Photo to Mark Third Anniversary
Sarah Ferguson, Now a Grandmother of Two, Says Grandson August 'Finds Me Very Funny'
Princess Eugenie's Husband Spills on the Secret Tunnel from the Palace to a Swanky Cocktail Bar
Royals
//
October 04, 2021
Ellie Goulding Swaps New-Mom Tips with Princess Eugenie: 'There's a Huge Sense of Camaraderie'
Parents
//
September 24, 2021
Prince Philip: The Royals' Sweetest (and Silliest!) Memories of a Man Who Was 'Unapologetically' Himself
Royals
//
September 22, 2021
Princess Eugenie Reveals Prince Philip's Sentimental Wedding Gift: 'I'm So Proud of It'
Royals
//
September 21, 2021
Princess Eugenie Congratulates Princess Beatrice on Baby: 'We're Going to Have So Much Fun Together'
Royals
//
September 20, 2021
Why Princess Beatrice's Baby Girl Will Have a Title — but Sister Princess Eugenie's Son Does Not
Royals
//
September 20, 2021
Fit for a Future King or Queen: PEOPLE's Ultimate Royal Baby Gift Guide!
Royals
//
September 20, 2021
All About Princess Eugenie's Refreshingly Real Instagram
Royals
//
September 16, 2021
Sarah Ferguson Praises Beatrice and Eugenie as Moms: 'My Little Girlies Have Their Own Little Ones'
Royals
//
September 16, 2021
Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Pregnancy While Revealing Family Treasures
Royals
//
September 08, 2021
Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World
Royals
//
August 26, 2021
Regally Recycled: See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and More Try on the Queen's Jewels for Size
Royals
//
September 13, 2021
Princess Eugenie Joins Prince Andrew at Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth as Royals Maintain Silence over Lawsuit
Royals
//
August 11, 2021
The Best Royal Style Moments of 2021
Royals
//
December 29, 2021
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Mummy to Be' Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Throwback Photos
Royals
//
August 09, 2021
Princess Eugenie Joins Adele, Hillary Clinton and More in Taking Meghan Markle's Birthday Challenge
Royals
//
August 04, 2021
Sarah Ferguson Defends 'Superhero' Son-in-Law Jack Brooksbank Following Controversial Boat Photos
Royals
//
August 03, 2021
Royal Birthday Traditions, from Lavish Kids' Parties to 21-Gun Salutes and, of Course, Cake!
Royals
//
July 22, 2021
Roger Daltrey: Three Adult Daughters Suddenly Turned Up on My Doorstep — and I Love Them All
Music
//
July 21, 2021
Sarah Ferguson Says She Told Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Growing Up: 'I've Already Made Those Mistakes'
Royals
//
July 15, 2021
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson on Starting a New Chapter at 61: 'It's Like I've Gotten out of My Own Way'
Royals
//
July 14, 2021
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Postponed Christening of Son August Due to COVID Scare
Royals
//
July 12, 2021
Princess Eugenie Brings Baby August to See an Elephant Statue That Shares His Name
Royals
//
June 29, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid $3.3 Million for Frogmore Cottage Rent and Renovations, New Report Reveals
Royals
//
June 23, 2021
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hit London for a Royal Parents' Night Out
Royals
//
June 23, 2021
Princess Eugenie
