Princess Beatrice
- Full Name
- Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
- Hometown
- London
- yorkiebea
- Born
- 08/08/1988
- Age
- 33
FAQs
- What did Princess Beatrice name her baby?
Princess Beatrice's daughter is named Sienna Elizabeth. Her middle name is a tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
- Where does Princess Beatrice live?
Princess Beatrice lives in St James's Palace in London.
- Who are Princess Beatrice’s parents?
Princess Beatrice is the first daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.