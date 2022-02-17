Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is a member of the British royal family and 10th in line for the British throne. She is the first daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and she is sister to Princess Eugenie. In 2020, Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and together they had a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth. Beatrice is stepmom to Christopher Woolf, who is Mozzi's son from a previous relationship.
Princess Beatrice
Full Name
Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Hometown
London
twitter
yorkiebea
Born
08/08/1988
Age
33

FAQs

What did Princess Beatrice name her baby?

Princess Beatrice's daughter is named Sienna Elizabeth. Her middle name is a tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Where does Princess Beatrice live?

Princess Beatrice lives in St James's Palace in London.

Who are Princess Beatrice’s parents?

Princess Beatrice is the first daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

