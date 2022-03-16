Princess Anne
- Full Name
- Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
- Hometown
- London
- Notable Projects
- British Royals
- Born
- 08/15/1950
- Age
- 71
FAQs
- Where does Princess Anne live?
Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy.
- How many children does Princess Anne have?
Princess Anne had two children with ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Their son, Peter Phillips, was born in 1977, and their daughter, Zara Tindall, was born in 1981.
- Who is Princess Anne married to?
Princess Anne married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. They met when he was Equerry to Queen Elizabeth II.
- Why does Princess Anne wear a military uniform?
Princess Anne is one of the few female British royals who regularly wears her military uniform to ceremonies. She never served in the military, but she has been given honorary military titles, as is tradition among royals.