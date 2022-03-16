Princess Anne

Princess Anne is a member of the British royal family. She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Anne was an accomplished equestrian and became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976. She and her former equestrian teammate Captain Mark Phillips married in 1973 and had two children together. Anne split with Phillips in 1989 and married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.
Princess Anne
Full Name
Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
Hometown
London
Notable Projects
British Royals
Born
08/15/1950
Age
71

FAQs

Where does Princess Anne live?

Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy.

How many children does Princess Anne have?

Princess Anne had two children with ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Their son, Peter Phillips, was born in 1977, and their daughter, Zara Tindall, was born in 1981.

Who is Princess Anne married to?

Princess Anne married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. They met when he was Equerry to Queen Elizabeth II.

Why does Princess Anne wear a military uniform?

Princess Anne is one of the few female British royals who regularly wears her military uniform to ceremonies. She never served in the military, but she has been given honorary military titles, as is tradition among royals.

