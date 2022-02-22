Prince William
- Full Name
- William Arthur Philip Louis
- Hometown
- London, England
- dukeandduchessofcambridge
- KensingtonRoyal
- Born
- 06/21/1982
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- Where did Prince William meet Kate Middleton?
Prince William and Kate Middleton first met and fell in love at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They both attended between 2001 and 2005, graduating in the same ceremony in June 2005.
- When will Prince William become King of England?
Prince William is second in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles. Only if Prince Charles dies before Queen Elizabeth would Prince William become king when the Queen dies.
- What did Prince William study in college?
He earned a degree in geography, and Kate graduated with a degree in art history.