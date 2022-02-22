Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is a member of the British royal family and is the eldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He is second in line for the throne behind his father, Prince Charles. Prince William is the patron of several charities and organizations. In October 2020, he launched The Earthshot Prize — a global prize for the environment that was designed to incentivize change and help to repair the planet over the next 10 years.
Full Name
William Arthur Philip Louis
Hometown
London, England
Born
06/21/1982
Age
39

FAQs

Where did Prince William meet Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton first met and fell in love at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They both attended between 2001 and 2005, graduating in the same ceremony in June 2005.

When will Prince William become King of England?

Prince William is second in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles. Only if Prince Charles dies before Queen Elizabeth would Prince William become king when the Queen dies.

What did Prince William study in college?

He earned a degree in geography, and Kate graduated with a degree in art history.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Going to the Caribbean to Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee
The couple will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month
Prince William Hands Out Honors at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Rests amid COVID-19 Diagnosis
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton arrived in Denmark on a rare solo tour
Prince William Makes Good on Promise for Boy Who Lost His Mom to Meet Soccer Star Nick Pope
Prince William and Deacon Glover shared a touching moment last month, bonding over the deaths of their mothers at a young age
A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
A timeline of how the Duke of York went from royal insider to royal outcast
Fan Photos of the Royal Family Featured in Palace Exhibit (Including One from William and Kate's Wedding!)
The palace put out a call for the public's photos of the royal family, and now a selection will be featured in the exhibit, "Life Through a Royal Lens"
Prince William Shares View from the Plane as He Arrives for His First-Ever Official Visit to Dubai
William will attend U.K. National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai
Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Debut on Children's TV Show — and Reads a Special Bedtime Story!
The Duchess of Cambridge is marking Children’s Mental Health Week with a rare TV appearance
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Painted Prince Philip Portrait — and Prince William Wants to Show It to the Queen
"I am very pleased with it," the musician said of his charcoal piece, completed shortly before Prince Philip died in April
The Royals Are Celebrating Burns Night! Everything to Know About Scotland's Poetry-Filled Celebration
Prince William Attends Funeral for an Amazing Teacher from His Childhood
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Unknown Detail About Their Family's New Dog
Prince Charles Opens Playground Inspired by Prince William and Prince Harry's Childhood Treehouse
Kate Middleton Coos Over Baby as Prince William Says 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas!'

The parents of three have previously hinted that they won't be adding any more children to their family

