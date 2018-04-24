People Now: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals the 'Huge' Baby Gift Lisa Rinna Got Him - Watch the Full Episode
The Biebers, Kelly Ripa, Miley Cyrus and More: Here's How All Your Favorite Stars Celebrated Christmas 2019
The Biebers, Kelly Ripa, Miley Cyrus and More: Here's How Stars Celebrated Christmas 2019
From Christmas parties to hanging out with Santa, everyone's in the Christmas spirit!Read More
Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Reveals His Cute (and Unexpected!) Nickname for Wife Zara
Mike Tindall recently revealed that he calls Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter by an unexpected nicknameRead More
People Now: William Shatner Explains His New Show The UnXplained
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for August 9th on PEOPLE Now.Read More
PEOPLE Now: Kim Kardashian Reveals Why There Won’t Be a KarJenner Christmas Card This Year — Watch the Full Episode
PEOPLE Now: Kim Kardashian Reveals Why There Won’t Be a KarJenner Christmas Card This Year — Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for December 5th on PEOPLE Now.Read More
Every Photo Proving Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are the Ultimate Page Boy and Bridesmaid
Prince George has served as a page boy while Princess Charlotte made a cute bridesmaid at four weddingsRead More