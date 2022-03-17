Prince Andrew
- Full Name
- Andrew Albert Christian Edward
- Hometown
- London, England
- Born
- 02/19/1960
- Age
- 62
FAQs
- Who is Prince Andrew to Queen Elizabeth II?
Prince Andrew is The Queen's second son. He is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh.
- Who did Prince Andrew marry?
Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in July 1986. They divorced in 1996.
- Why was Prince Andrew stripped of his duties?
Prince Andrew was stripped of his Royal patronages and military titles after being accused of sexual assault allegations in a U.S. civil trial and his ties to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Although he still holds his HRH title, he does not use it in any official capacity.