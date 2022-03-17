Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh. He was named The Duke of York by The Queen after his marriage in 1986. Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years and as a working Royal for eight years before stepping back from his public duties after being accused of sexual abuse in 2019. His military affiliations and Royal patronages were officially returned to The Queen in January 2022.
Prince Andrew
Full Name
Andrew Albert Christian Edward
Hometown
London, England
Born
02/19/1960
Age
62

FAQs

Who is Prince Andrew to Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Andrew is The Queen's second son. He is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Who did Prince Andrew marry?

Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in July 1986. They divorced in 1996.

Why was Prince Andrew stripped of his duties?

Prince Andrew was stripped of his Royal patronages and military titles after being accused of sexual assault allegations in a U.S. civil trial and his ties to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Although he still holds his HRH title, he does not use it in any official capacity.

Most Recent

Prince Andrew Has an 'Arrogance That Hasn't Served Him Well,' Says Insider
The former golden boy of the royal family has now been stripped of his royal role
Queen Elizabeth Struggled Privately with the Divorces of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne
"It distressed her much more than she let on," a former staffer says in Queen of Our Times
Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider
“I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this," a royal insider tells PEOPLE
A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
A timeline of how the Duke of York went from royal insider to royal outcast
Did Queen Elizabeth Help Pay Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre?
The Telegraph reports that the total amount is upwards of $16 million
Does Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre Change His Royal Status?
The decision to strip Prince Andrew of his patronages and military titles was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE
Advertisement

More Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with His Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17
Prince Andrew's Former Maid Had a Day-Long Training on How to Arrange His Collection of 72 Teddy Bears
Prince Andrew's former maid said the royal "was very clear about how he wanted them arranged"
Prince William Dodges Reporter's Question About His Uncle Prince Andrew During Charity Outing
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew Are 'Likely' to Receive Jubilee Medals from the Queen
Prince Charles Ignores Reporter's Question About Prince Andrew After Brother Was Stripped of Patronages
Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of Military Titles and Patronages amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Prince Andrew Can Sell Swiss Chalet After Settling $9 Million Debt as He Faces Mounting Legal Bills

Switzerland has been a family ski destination for Prince Andrew, Fergie and their two daughters for many years

All Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew Has an 'Arrogance That Hasn't Served Him Well,' Says Insider
Royals // March 17, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Struggled Privately with the Divorces of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne
Royals // March 16, 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider
Royals // February 22, 2022
A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
Royals // February 17, 2022
Did Queen Elizabeth Help Pay Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre?
Royals // February 16, 2022
Does Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre Change His Royal Status?
Royals // February 15, 2022
Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with His Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Royals // February 15, 2022
Prince Andrew's Former Maid Had a Day-Long Training on How to Arrange His Collection of 72 Teddy Bears
Royals // January 21, 2022
Prince William Dodges Reporter's Question About His Uncle Prince Andrew During Charity Outing
Royals // January 19, 2022
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew Are 'Likely' to Receive Jubilee Medals from the Queen
Royals // January 19, 2022
Prince Charles Ignores Reporter's Question About Prince Andrew After Brother Was Stripped of Patronages
Royals // January 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of Military Titles and Patronages amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Royals // January 13, 2022
Prince Andrew Can Sell Swiss Chalet After Settling $9 Million Debt as He Faces Mounting Legal Bills
Royals // January 12, 2022
Prince Andrew Faces Trial After Judge Refuses to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him
Royals // January 12, 2022
Prince Andrew's Lawyers Ask to Dismiss Sexual Assault Case After Settlement with Epstein Is Released
Royals // January 04, 2022
Virginia Giuffre Says 'Others Must Be Held Accountable' After Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Verdict
Crime // December 30, 2021
Meghan Markle Could Be Called to Testify in Prince Andrew Case, Says Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer
Royals // December 22, 2021
Will Prince Andrew Ever Return to Royal Duty?
Royals // December 16, 2021
Mike Tindall Shares Details About His Son's 'Lovely' Joint Royal Christening with Princess Eugenie's Baby
Royals // November 24, 2021
Prince Andrew's Court Date Is Set: Find Out When He'll Face Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Royals // November 03, 2021
Prince William Considers Prince Andrew's Legal Battles 'Really Dangerous' to the Monarchy: Report
Royals // October 11, 2021
London Police 'Taking No Further Action' Against Prince Andrew After Reviewing Sexual Abuse Claims
Royals // October 11, 2021
Prince Andrew's Lawyer Challenges Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Calling for 'Secret' Settlement to Be Unsealed
Royals // September 13, 2021
Court Hearing over Prince Andrew's Alleged Sexual Assault Looms as It's Confirmed He Has Lawsuit in Hand
Royals // September 10, 2021
Prince William Concerned 'Turmoil' over Andrew Will Affect Queen as Royals Assemble in Scotland
Royals // August 13, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com