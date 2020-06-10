Pride Month

Most Recent

NYC Anti-Violence Project's Beverly Tillery on the Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women

There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay: 'Wow That Was Fun'

Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay: 'Wow That Was Fun'

Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019
Read More
People Now: Remembering Comedic Legend Carl Reiner After Death at 98: 'I Have Lived the Best Life Possible' - Watch the Full Episode

People Now: Remembering Comedic Legend Carl Reiner After Death at 98: 'I Have Lived the Best Life Possible' - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for June 30, 2020 on PEOPLE Now.
Read More
Google Pays Tribute to LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson with Doodle for Pride Month

Google Pays Tribute to LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson with Doodle for Pride Month

The company will honor Marsha P. Johnson on June 30, the final day of Pride month
Read More
Happy Pride! Take a Look at Protests, Celebrations & Events Happening Around the World

Happy Pride! Take a Look at Protests, Celebrations & Events Happening Around the World

June 28, 2020, marked the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March. Though Pride this year looks different amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are still showing up to protest, celebrate and make a stand 
Read More
Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'

Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'

"The whole thing just felt like it was a really kind of wonderful opportunity to be a part of the conversation but also be a part of it in a way that felt like we were really kind of doing something and giving back to the community," the actor says of joining Ralph Lauren's campaign benefiting the Stonewall Community Foundation
Read More

More Pride Month

Hairspray Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay While Lip-Syncing Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out'

Hairspray Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay While Lip-Syncing Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out'

The actress thanked one fan on Twitter who called her "a true gay icon"
Andy Cohen Officiates Virtual Gay Wedding on WWHL — and Patti LaBelle Performs!

Andy Cohen Officiates Virtual Gay Wedding on WWHL — and Patti LaBelle Performs!

The host married Justin and Robert, two "dedicated Bravoholics"
Vera Wang Shows Off Her Pride Mani and Toned Figure in Sports Bra Ahead of Her 71st Birthday

Vera Wang Shows Off Her Pride Mani and Toned Figure in Sports Bra Ahead of Her 71st Birthday

Kim Petras on Helping Young Trans People Vote as Their 'True Self': 'Everybody Just Wants Equality'

Kim Petras on Helping Young Trans People Vote as Their 'True Self': 'Everybody Just Wants Equality'

New Book Pride: The Story of the LGBTQ Equality Movement Marks Milestones Past — See the Moving Photos

New Book Pride: The Story of the LGBTQ Equality Movement Marks Milestones Past — See the Moving Photos

How the Stars are Celebrating Pride Month This Year

How the Stars are Celebrating Pride Month This Year

Britney Spears Wishes Her LGBTQ+ Fans Happy Pride Month: ‘I Love You So Much It Hurts’

"Because of you, I've had the best nights of my life," Britney Spears said to her LGBTQ+ fans

All Pride Month

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley on the Power of Pride

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley on the Power of Pride

TV // June 10, 2020
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com