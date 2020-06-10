There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justiceRead More
Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay: 'Wow That Was Fun'
Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019Read More
People Now: Remembering Comedic Legend Carl Reiner After Death at 98: 'I Have Lived the Best Life Possible' - Watch the Full Episode
People Now: Remembering Comedic Legend Carl Reiner After Death at 98: 'I Have Lived the Best Life Possible' - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for June 30, 2020 on PEOPLE Now.Read More
Google Pays Tribute to LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson with Doodle for Pride Month
The company will honor Marsha P. Johnson on June 30, the final day of Pride monthRead More
Happy Pride! Take a Look at Protests, Celebrations & Events Happening Around the World
June 28, 2020, marked the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March. Though Pride this year looks different amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are still showing up to protest, celebrate and make a standRead More
Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'
"The whole thing just felt like it was a really kind of wonderful opportunity to be a part of the conversation but also be a part of it in a way that felt like we were really kind of doing something and giving back to the community," the actor says of joining Ralph Lauren's campaign benefiting the Stonewall Community FoundationRead More