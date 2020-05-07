Porsha Williams
- Full Name
- Porsha Dyanne Williams
- Hometown
- Atlanta
- porsha4real
- Porsha4real
- Notable Projects
- Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Born
- 06/22/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- Who is Porsha Williams engaged to?
Porsha Williams is engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex of her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' costar Falynn Guobadia.
- What is the name of Porsha Williams' new show?
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters.' Following her departure from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' franchise, Porsha Williams starred in 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters,' a limited series that premiered on Bravo in November 2021.
- How old is Porsha Williams' fiancé?
Porsha Williams' fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is 57 years old.