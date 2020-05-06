Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is an English TV personality. He is a former U.K. tabloid editor, TV judge and CNN talk show host known for his controversial style. In March 2021, Morgan left his hosting gig at "Good Morning Britain" after receiving backlash for comments he made about Meghan Markle.
Piers Morgan
Full Name
Piers Stefan O'Meara
Hometown
Surrey, England
Born
03/30/1965
Age
57

FAQs

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan questioned Meghan Markle's legitimacy when it came to discussing her mental health, which the Duchess of Sussex spoke about in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Why did Piers Morgan leave ‘Britain’s Got Talent’?

Piers Morgan left 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2010 to host a talk show on CNN.

Why was Piers Morgan fired from CNN?

Piers Morgan's CNN talk show, 'Piers Morgan Live,' ended in 2014 due to lackluster ratings.

