Piers Morgan
- Full Name
- Piers Stefan O'Meara
- Hometown
- Surrey, England
- Born
- 03/30/1965
- Age
- 57
FAQs
- What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?
Piers Morgan questioned Meghan Markle's legitimacy when it came to discussing her mental health, which the Duchess of Sussex spoke about in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
- Why did Piers Morgan leave ‘Britain’s Got Talent’?
Piers Morgan left 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2010 to host a talk show on CNN.
- Why was Piers Morgan fired from CNN?
Piers Morgan's CNN talk show, 'Piers Morgan Live,' ended in 2014 due to lackluster ratings.