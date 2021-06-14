Photos

Star Tracks: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon Reunite in L.A., Plus F9 World Premiere, and More
Come Fly with Me: New Book Shows Glamorous Photos of Stars' Best Airport Style

A new book showcases decades of celebrities' air-travel style
Star Tracks: Saturday, June 19, 2021

Runs in the Family! 30 Stars You Might Not Know Have Famous Fathers

30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
PEOPLE's Summer TV Preview: What's Hot (and Cool) to Stream This Season

We have lots of reasons to tune in as TV's season of fun heats up
Happy Birthday, Sir Paul! Celebrate Paul McCartney's 79th with These Amazing Throwbacks of the Beatle

The beloved Brit has always been full of charm
Gabrielle Union Glows in N.Y.C., Plus Drake & Michael B. Jordan, Chris Martin and More

Sophia Bush Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in N.Y.C., Plus Margot Robbie, Woody Harrelson More

10 Father's Day Gifts for Cat and Dog Dads Who Are Obsessed with Their Pets

The Last Time the Olympics Were Held in Tokyo Was in 1964: Here's What the Games Looked Like

Which Tribeca Film Festival Stars Popped by PEOPLE's Portrait Studio? All the Pics You Have to See

Kathy Hilton Is Already a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Legend: Her Best Moments on the Show So Far

Kathy Hilton's Best Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Moments (So Far)

10 of Our Favorite Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. (to Visit This Summer If You Can!)

When it comes to frozen desserts, these spots are the cream of the crop!

LeBron James Catches His Son's Basketball Game with Drake in L.A., Plus A$AP Rocky, Maisie Williams and More

Celebrity // June 14, 2021
Star Tracks: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Celebrity // June 13, 2021
Can't Hardly Wait Turns 23! See the Cast of the '90s Favorite Then & Now

Movies // June 12, 2021
Megan Fox Gets Foxy in L.A., Plus KISS, Drag Race Royalty and More

Celebrity // June 12, 2021
10 of the Most Dramatic Divorces in Real Housewives History

TV // June 11, 2021
Fun in the Sun! These Stars and Their Kids Look Adorable in Matching Swimsuits

Parents // June 11, 2021
Milo Ventimiglia and Rachel Brosnahan Film Together in N.Y.C., Plus Nicola Coughlan, John Legend and More

Celebrity // June 11, 2021
Kanye West's Dating History: A Timeline of His High-Profile Relationships

Music // June 10, 2021
These Cute Photos of Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Deserve Gold Medals

Sports // June 10, 2021
When Dogs Heal: Portrait Book Reveals the Resilience of HIV-Positive People Through Their Pets

Pets // June 10, 2021
Movie Premieres Are Back! See All the Stars Arriving to the N.Y.C. Premiere of In the Heights

Movies // June 10, 2021
Marc Anthony & Anthony Ramos Hit Tribeca Festival, Plus Andrew Rannells, Brian Austin Green and More

Celebrity // June 10, 2021
Rain on Stage, Country Campfires and More Photos of the One-of-a-Kind Performances at the 2021 CMT Awards

Country // June 09, 2021
See Country Music's Biggest Stars Arriving at the 2021 CMT Awards

Country // June 09, 2021
Billions of Brood X Cicadas are Emerging This Summer: See Photos of the 17-Year Phenomenon

Human Interest // June 09, 2021
All of Carrie Underwood's CMT Awards Outfits Through the Years

Style // June 09, 2021
Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Sporty Style in N.Y.C., Plus Jason Sudeikis, Bryan Cranston and More

Celebrity // June 09, 2021
The Most Charming Pics of the Southern Charm Cast Hanging Out IRL

TV // June 08, 2021
Madonna Arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK Airport in Style, Plus Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper and More

Celebrity // June 08, 2021
Pose's Glam Team Breaks Down the Season's Most Memorable Hair and Makeup Moments

Style // June 07, 2021
Star Tracks: Monday, June 7, 2021

Celebrity // June 07, 2021
Star Tracks: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Celebrity // June 02, 2021
Pregnant Halsey Gets Groceries in Malibu, Plus In the Heights, Tinashe and More

Celebrity // June 02, 2021
From The Situation's Newest Addition to Snooki's Mini-Meatballs: The Cast of Jersey Shore's Kids

Parents // June 04, 2021
A-dough-rable Photos of Stars Eating Donuts in Honor of National Donut Day

Food // June 04, 2021
