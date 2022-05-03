Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is an American musician and entrepreneur. He first gained recognition as a member of the production and songwriting duo The Neptunes with Chad Hugo and by producing music for artists like Mystikal, Jay-Z, Nelly, Kelis, Babyface, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Madonna and Shakira. Williams is best known for performing on Robin Thicke's 2013 song "Blurred Lines," Daft Punk's 2013 song "Get Lucky" and his 2013 song "Happy" featured in the movie Despicable Me 2. He has been awarded 13 Grammy Awards. Williams also served as a coach on the reality singing competition series The Voice from 2014 to 2016. As an entrepreneur, Williams is the co-founder of the fashion brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.
Full Name
Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
Hometown
Virginia Beach, Virginia
instagram
pharrell
twitter
Pharrell
Notable Projects
The Voice
Born
04/05/1973
Age
49

FAQs

Who does Pharrell Williams play in 'Sing 2'?

In the 2021 animated movie 'Sing 2,' Pharrell Williams voices Alfonso, an elephant.

How many kids does Pharrell Williams have?

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have four children.

Why did Pharrell Williams leave 'The Voice'?

In a 2017 interview with 'Today,' Williams said that while he enjoyed the experience of being a judge on 'The Voice' for four seasons, he was left the series to concentrate on his own music projects.

Who is Pharrell Williams married to?

Pharrell Williams has been married to model and fashion designer Helen Lasichanh since October 2013.

Where does Pharrell Williams live?

Pharrell Williams owns residences in Beverly Hills and Miami.

