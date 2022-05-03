Pharrell Williams
FAQs
- Who does Pharrell Williams play in 'Sing 2'?
In the 2021 animated movie 'Sing 2,' Pharrell Williams voices Alfonso, an elephant.
- How many kids does Pharrell Williams have?
Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have four children.
- Why did Pharrell Williams leave 'The Voice'?
In a 2017 interview with 'Today,' Williams said that while he enjoyed the experience of being a judge on 'The Voice' for four seasons, he was left the series to concentrate on his own music projects.
- Who is Pharrell Williams married to?
Pharrell Williams has been married to model and fashion designer Helen Lasichanh since October 2013.
- Where does Pharrell Williams live?
Pharrell Williams owns residences in Beverly Hills and Miami.