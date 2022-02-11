Peter Hermann
- Full Name
- Peter Hermann
- Hometown
- New York
- peterhermann
- Born
- 08/15/1967
- Age
- 54
FAQs
- Who is Peter Hermann married to?
Peter Hermann has been married to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay since 2004. They met when he appeared on the NBC drama in 2002 and share three children.
- Who does Peter Hermann play on SVU?
Peter Hermann plays defense attorney Trevor Langan on Law and Order: SVU. The recurring character has appeared in over 30 episodes of the series.