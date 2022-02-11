Peter Hermann

Peter Hermann is a German American actor. He got his start on Guiding Light in 1997 and followed that up with one-off appearances on 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm and recurring roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From 2015 to 2021, Hermann starred in Younger, the longest-running original series in TV Land history. He has been married to Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay since 2004.
Peter Hermann
Full Name
Peter Hermann
Hometown
New York
Born
08/15/1967
Age
54

Who is Peter Hermann married to?

Peter Hermann has been married to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay since 2004. They met when he appeared on the NBC drama in 2002 and share three children.

Who does Peter Hermann play on SVU?

Peter Hermann plays defense attorney Trevor Langan on Law and Order: SVU. The recurring character has appeared in over 30 episodes of the series.

