Peter Facinelli is an American actor. His breakout role came in the 1998 teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait as Mike Dexter alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt. Facinelli is known for his several television roles as Donovan "Van" Ray on the Fox series Fastlane (2002), Dr. Fitch "Coop" Cooper on Showtime's Nurse Jackie (2009-2015) and Maxwell Lord in Supergirl (2015). 

Facinelli also portrayed Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight saga movies. His other popular films include The Scorpion King (2002), Breaking & Exiting (2018) and the 2011 film Loosies which he also wrote and produced. 
Peter Facinelli Hopes to Wed Fiancée Lily Anne Harrison by Next Year: 'I Already Feel Married'
The couple, who got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019, postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Can't Hardly Wait Turns 23! See the Cast of the '90s Favorite Then & Now
The cult classic teen comedy premiered on June 12, 1998, and featured a slew of before-they-were-famous cameos among its all-star cast
When Peter Facinelli Plans to Wed Fiancée Lily Anne Harrison — and His Ideal Location
The actor, who stars in the new thriller The Ravine, says he'd "like to get married on a beach somewhere"
Peter Facinelli Says He Would Reprise His Twilight Role of Dr. Carlisle Cullen 'in a Heartbeat'
The actor previously portrayed the role in the hit saga of films from 2008 to 2012
Peter Facinelli Lost 30 Lbs. During Quarantine: 'I Feel Leaner, I Feel More Cut'
The Twilight star is showing off his new physique in a campaign to raise awareness for prostate cancer
People Now: Tyler Cameron Reveals The Type of 'Lady' He Wants New Bachelor Matt James to Find - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for August 20th on PEOPLE Now.
Filming Peter Facinelli's The Vanished Was Shut Down By Weather, Wild Hogs & More
The Vanished premieres August 21st
Peter Facinelli Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison After Mexico Vacation Proposal
Peter Facinelli proposed to Lily Anne Harrison while they were vacationing in Mexico
Co-Parenting Confessions: How Celebrity Exes Make It Work for the Kids Post-Breakup 
Lifetime Is Making a NXIVM Sex Cult Movie After Founder Keith Raniere's Conviction
Throwback Relationship Confessions from 20 Former Hollywood Power Couples
10 Reasons Why Can't Hardly Wait Is the Most Underrated Teen Movie of the '90s
Peter Facinelli Says He Had to Go Through a 'Healing Process' After Divorcing Jennie Garth

Though they may have the whole co-parenting thing down, Peter Facinelli says it wasn't always easy for he and ex Jennie Garth to navigate their post marital life as they do now

