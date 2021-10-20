Peter Facinelli is an American actor. His breakout role came in the 1998 teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait as Mike Dexter alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt. Facinelli is known for his several television roles as Donovan "Van" Ray on the Fox series Fastlane (2002), Dr. Fitch "Coop" Cooper on Showtime's Nurse Jackie (2009-2015) and Maxwell Lord in Supergirl (2015).
Facinelli also portrayed Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight saga movies. His other popular films include The Scorpion King (2002), Breaking & Exiting (2018) and the 2011 film Loosies which he also wrote and produced.