PEOPLE Planet

Most Recent

Kiana Ledé Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Album and Her Mixed Race Identity

Kiana Ledé Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Album and Her Mixed Race Identity

"People have made me feel like I wasn’t enough of anything," she says about being mixed
Read More
Shay Mitchell Is Taking It 'One Day at a Time' as She Prepares to Celebrate First Mother's Day amid Coronavirus Crisis

Shay Mitchell Is Taking It 'One Day at a Time' as She Prepares to Celebrate First Mother's Day

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell welcomed her first child, daughter Atlas, this past October
Read More
The Doctors' Travis Stork and Pregnant Wife Parris Are 'Weeks Away' from Son's Birth: 'I'm Pumped to Be a Dad!'

The Doctors' Travis Stork and Wife Are 'Weeks Away' from Son's Birth: 'I'm Pumped to Be a Dad!'

"I'm just really excited to meet [my son]," The Doctors' Travis Stork, who's expecting a baby boy in June, tells PEOPLE
Read More
Vanessa Simmons Focusing on 'Positivity' amid Pandemic While Angela Says Being a Single Mom 'Works Itself Out': 'One Day at a Time'

Vanessa Simmons Focusing on 'Positivity' amid Pandemic While Angela Talks Being a Single Mom

Angela and Vanessa Simmons are currently starring in season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv
Read More
Ryan Hurd Talks Welcoming Baby with Maren Morris amid Pandemic: 'I Change a Lot of Diapers'

Ryan Hurd Talks Welcoming Baby with Maren Morris amid Pandemic: 'I Change a Lot of Diapers'

The "Every Other Memory" singer talks fatherhood and his new family of three with wife Maren Morris
Read More
Kyra Sedgwick Says Everyone Asked Her for Relationship Advice on the Set of Her New Movie

Kyra Sedgwick Says Everyone Asked Her for Relationship Advice on the Set of Her New Movie

Endings, Beginnings, on demand now, is all about love and Kyra Sedgwick says, "Everyone was picking my brain" during filming
Read More

More PEOPLE Planet

Jimmy Fallon Is Not a Tiger King Fan Despite Dressing Up as Joe Exotic for Tonight Show Skit

Jimmy Fallon Is Not a Tiger King Fan Despite Dressing Up as Joe Exotic for Tonight Show Skit

The comedian says he struggled to get through the Netflix docuseries
Whiskey Myers' John Jeffers and Wife Hope Expecting First Child After Fertility Struggles: 'An Answered Prayer'

Whiskey Myers' John Jeffers and Wife Hope Expecting First Child: 'An Answered Prayer'

"We really wanted to try as hard as we could to conceive naturally and our last try was with a fertility acupuncturist," John Jeffers tells PEOPLE
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talks Final Season of Jersey Shore, Says She's 'Not Done with TV'

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talks Final Season of Jersey Shore, Says She's 'Not Done with TV'

Liam Hemsworth Sings 'Most Mornings': 'I Wake Up with an Extraordinary Amount of Excitement'

Liam Hemsworth Sings 'Most Mornings': 'I Wake Up with an Extraordinary Amount of Excitement'

How to Get Away with Murder Creator Says He Wants 'People to Be Horrified' by the Show's Ending

How to Get Away with Murder Creator Says He Wants 'People to Be Horrified' by the Show's Ending

Kelly Clarkson Shares Son Remy's Recent (Sweet!) 'Big Milestone': 'We've Been Working Really Hard'

Kelly Clarkson Shares Son Remy's Recent (Sweet!) 'Big Milestone': 'We've Been Working Really Hard'

Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

"I feel like everybody wants Pauly and Jenni to be a thing, and so do I," says Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode

All PEOPLE Planet

Sofia Richie ‘Is Very Supportive’ of Scott Disick as He Seeks Treatment, Source Says

Sofia Richie ‘Is Very Supportive’ of Scott Disick as He Seeks Treatment, Source Says

TV // May 06, 2020
Many Coronavirus Patients — Like Nick Cordero — Are Developing Dangerous Blood Clots

Many Coronavirus Patients — Like Nick Cordero — Are Developing Dangerous Blood Clots

Health // April 23, 2020
Kacey Musgraves Hopes to ‘Lift Someone Else’s Spirit’ with Reimagined Version of ‘Oh, What a World’

Kacey Musgraves Hopes to ‘Lift Someone Else’s Spirit’ with Reimagined Version of ‘Oh, What a World’

Country // April 22, 2020
Al Gore Says ‘We Have the Solutions We Need to Solve the Climate Crisis’ on Earth Day 2020

Al Gore Says ‘We Have the Solutions We Need to Solve the Climate Crisis’ on Earth Day 2020

Human Interest // April 22, 2020
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It’s Too Late

Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It’s Too Late

Human Interest // April 22, 2020
Today's the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day: What Is Earth Day and Why Do We Celebrate?

Today's the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day: What Is Earth Day and Why Do We Celebrate?

Human Interest // April 22, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Update on His Condition, Says He'll Have an MRI: 'I Have a Lot of Hope'

Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Update on His Condition, Says He'll Have an MRI: 'I Have a Lot of Hope'

Theater // April 21, 2020
Jane Fonda Will Keep Up Her Fire Drill Fridays Virtually: 'Our Health Depends on the Planet’s'

Jane Fonda Will Keep Up Her Fire Drill Fridays Virtually: 'Our Health Depends on the Planet’s'

Movies // April 21, 2020
Robert Redford on the Trip to Yosemite That Changed His Life: I Realized 'the World Was So Big'

Robert Redford on the Trip to Yosemite That Changed His Life: I Realized 'the World Was So Big'

Movies // April 20, 2020
This Earth Day, Natalie Portman Wants People to Realize 'You Can’t Live in a Bubble'

This Earth Day, Natalie Portman Wants People to Realize 'You Can’t Live in a Bubble'

Movies // April 20, 2020
People Now: All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Unprecedented Move Against U.K. Tabloids - Watch the Full Episode

People Now: All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Unprecedented Move Against U.K. Tabloids - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // April 20, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

Theater // April 20, 2020
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Surgery to Amputate Leg Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Surgery to Amputate Leg Due to Coronavirus Complications

Theater // April 18, 2020
Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Both Dye Their Hair a Matching Fiery Red During Quarantine

Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Both Dye Their Hair a Matching Fiery Red During Quarantine

Style // April 17, 2020
How This Air Force Base's $5 Billion Reconstruction Will 'Protect Our People' amid Climate Change

How This Air Force Base's $5 Billion Reconstruction Will 'Protect Our People' amid Climate Change

Human Interest // April 15, 2020
Activist Whose Mom Got Sick in 'Cancer Alley' Fights for 'Healthy Environments' for All

Activist Whose Mom Got Sick in 'Cancer Alley' Fights for 'Healthy Environments' for All

Human Interest // April 16, 2020
Want to Save Earth? 'Put Pressure' on Leaders, Says Teen Climate Activist Alexandria Villasenor

Want to Save Earth? 'Put Pressure' on Leaders, Says Teen Climate Activist Alexandria Villasenor

Human Interest // April 15, 2020
#ProtectThis: Top Photographers Capture Images of the Things and Places They Want Safeguarded Against Climate Change

#ProtectThis: Top Photographers Share the Beauty They Want Safeguarded Against Climate Change

Human Interest // April 15, 2020
Easy Things You Should Do to Help the Planet, from Filling Your Fridge to Raking Your Leaves

Easy Things You Should Do to Help the Planet, from Filling Your Fridge to Raking Your Leaves

Human Interest // April 15, 2020
San Francisco Cafes Including Blue Bottle Coffee Are Banishing Disposable To-Go Cups

San Francisco Cafes Including Blue Bottle Coffee Are Banishing Disposable To-Go Cups

Food // April 14, 2020
Marriott to Get Rid of Travel-Size Toiletries in All Hotel Rooms: Here's What to Expect Instead

Marriott to Get Rid of Travel-Size Toiletries in All Hotel Rooms: Here's What to Expect Instead

Travel // April 14, 2020
Can Parents of Little Kids Really Be More Eco-Friendly? (Answer: Yes!) Here Are 6 Ways How

Is Eco Friendly Parenting Actually Possible? How to Stay Green When Your Kid's Still in Diapers

Lifestyle // April 14, 2020
We Tried It: Trying to Go Totally Green for a Week, from Zero Waste Takeout to Scrubbing my Tub with a Grapefruit (Was it Worth It?)

We Tried It: Trying to Go Totally Green for a Week, from Zero Waste Takeout to Scrubbing my Tub with a Grapefruit

Lifestyle // April 14, 2020
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Her Eco Beauty Rules

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Her Eco Beauty Rules

Style // April 14, 2020
From Plastic Bottles to Bowling Balls: We Answered Every Question You Ever Had About Recycling (and Debunked Some Myths) in Honor of Earth Day

Everything You Want to Know About Recycling (but Are Afraid to Ask)

Lifestyle // April 14, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com