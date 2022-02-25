- Full Name
- Penn Dayton Badgley
- Hometown
- Baltimore
- pennbadgley
- PennBadgley
- Notable Projects
- Gossip Girl
- Born
- 11/01/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Who is Penn Badgley married to?
Penn Badgley married singer Domino Kirke in 2017.
- Where does Penn Badgley live?
According to the New York Post, in October 2021 Penn Badgley purchased an apartment in Brooklyn, New York.
- What religion is Penn Badgley?
Penn Badgley explained in an interview with PEOPLE that he began practicing the Baháʼí Faith in 2015.
- How old was Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl?
The television series Gossip Girl debuted in September 2007 when Penn was 20 years old. The series concluded in December 2012 when Penn Badgley was 26 years old.
- Who has Penn Badgley dated?
Before Penn Badgley married Domino Kirke in 2017, he dated his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively and actress Zoë Kravitz.
- Where was Penn Badgley born?
Penn Badgley was born November 1, 1986 in Baltimore.
- Where did Penn Badgley go to high school?
Penn Badgley attended St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia and Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, Washington.
- How old was Penn Badgley in The Stepfather?
The movie The Stepfather was filmed from March to April 2008 when Penn Badgley was 21 years old.
- When did Blake Lively and Penn Badgley date?
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively dated from 2007 to 2010.