Penn Badgley is an American actor. He rose to fame starring in the soap opera The Young and the Restless and is best known for the television series Gossip Girl and the Netflix series You.
Full Name
Penn Dayton Badgley
Hometown
Baltimore
instagram
pennbadgley
twitter
PennBadgley
Notable Projects
Gossip Girl
Born
11/01/1986
Age
35

Who is Penn Badgley married to?

Penn Badgley married singer Domino Kirke in 2017.

Where does Penn Badgley live?

According to the New York Post, in October 2021 Penn Badgley purchased an apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

What religion is Penn Badgley?

Penn Badgley explained in an interview with PEOPLE that he began practicing the Baháʼí Faith in 2015.

How old was Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl?

The television series Gossip Girl debuted in September 2007 when Penn was 20 years old. The series concluded in December 2012 when Penn Badgley was 26 years old.

Who has Penn Badgley dated?

Before Penn Badgley married Domino Kirke in 2017, he dated his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively and actress Zoë Kravitz.

Where was Penn Badgley born?

Penn Badgley was born November 1, 1986 in Baltimore.

Where did Penn Badgley go to high school?

Penn Badgley attended St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia and Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, Washington.

How old was Penn Badgley in The Stepfather?

The movie The Stepfather was filmed from March to April 2008 when Penn Badgley was 21 years old.

When did Blake Lively and Penn Badgley date?

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively dated from 2007 to 2010.

Casey Wilson Reveals Bruises After Jumping Over Desk During Surprise Show Visit from Penn Badgley
Both Casey Wilson and Drew Barrymore are super fans of Penn Badgley and his Netflix show, You
Penn Badgley Reacts to Laura Ingraham's Viral You Segment: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'
An exchange between Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo about Netflix's You went viral on Twitter, prompting a reply from series star Penn Badgley
Cardi B's Funniest Fangirl Moments
When it comes to meeting celebrities, Cardi B is just like us! From fanning out in person to stanning on social media, here are the rapper's funniest celebrity encounters
You Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Spark Romance Rumors After Weekend Outing Together
The You stars were seen running errands together in Los Angeles over the weekend
Cardi B Surprised with Gift from You: 'How Joe Found My New House Address??'
Cardi B previously pitched an idea for how she could be included in the upcoming season of the Netflix hit, starring Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley's Wife Domino Kirke Celebrates His Birthday With You Cake: 'I Love Eating My Husband's Face'
The actor, who stars in the hit Netflix series, turned 35 on Monday
Penn Badgley on Possibility of You Fan Cardi B Appearing in Season 4: 'I Definitely Can't Say'
Cardi B previously pitched an idea for how she could be included in the Netflix hit's upcoming season
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control 
Cardi B and Penn Badgley Have a Hilarious Fangirl Interaction on Twitter: 'He Knows Me'
You Season 3's Tati Gabrielle Looks for This 'Huge Red Flag' in Avoiding Real-Life Joe Goldbergs
You Season 3 Star Shalita Grant Breaks Down That Foursome Scene: 'I Was Totally Down for It'
Netflix's You Season 3: 6 Things to Remember Before Binging the New Episodes
Netflix's You Starring Penn Badgley Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Season 3 of You premieres Friday on Netflix

