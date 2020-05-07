Pedro Pascal
- Full Name
- José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal
- Hometown
- Santiago de Chile
- pascalispunk
- PedroPascal1
- Notable Projects
- Game of Thrones
- Born
- 04/02/1975
- Age
- 46
FAQs
- Is Pedro Pascal married?
No. Pedro Pascal is currently single. He leads a very private love life.
- What is the Pedro Pascal laughing then crying meme about?
In 2020, Pedro Pascal performed a virtual reading of the play 'I, My Ruination.' His smooth transition between emotions was part of his act. The clip of Pascal going from laughing to crying went viral as a meme in 2021.
- How often is Pedro Pascal in the Mandalorian suit?
Although Pedro Pascal voices the Mandalorian in every episode, Dallas Howard has revealed there was at least one episode that Pascal wasn't on set for at all. Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder joined Pascal as doubles on 'The Mandalorian.'