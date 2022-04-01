Who is Paulina Porizkova dating?

From April to July 2021, Paulina Porizkova dated screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

Who was Paulina Porizkova married to?

Paulina Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek, singer, guitarist and songwriter of the rock and roll band The Cars, from 1989 to his death in September 2019, although they had separated in 2017.

Where does Paulina Porizkova live?

In January 2021, Paulina Porizkova revealed on Instagram that she moved into an apartment in Manhattan after selling the Manhattan townhouse that she shared with late husband Ric Ocasek. She also owns a home in upstate New York.

Where did Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek meet?

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek met in 1984 during the filming of the music video for the song "Drive," which was written by Ocasek and recorded by his band The Cars. Porizkova starred in the music video.

Why did Paulina Porizkova leave 'America's Next Top Model'?

In 2009, Paulina Porizkova was fired from 'America's Next Top Model' after three seasons as a judge. In a statement, series executive producer Ken Mok and star Tyra Banks said the firing was the result of budget cuts.

How old was Paulina Porizkova when she married Ric Ocasek?

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek were married on Aug. 23, 1989 when Porizkova was 24 years old.

When did Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek separate?