Paulina Porizkova is a Czechoslovakian-born Swedish model and actress. She rose to international fame after being featured on the covers of the 1984 and 1985 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. She is best known for her modeling career, including signing a then-record modeling contract with Estée Lauder in 1988, and appearing on TV shows like America's Next Top Model (2008-2009) and As the World Turns (2009-2010).
Full Name
Hometown
Prostějov, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic)
Notable Projects
America's Next Top Model
Born
04/09/1965
Age
57

FAQs

Who is Paulina Porizkova dating?

From April to July 2021, Paulina Porizkova dated screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

Who was Paulina Porizkova married to?

Paulina Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek, singer, guitarist and songwriter of the rock and roll band The Cars, from 1989 to his death in September 2019, although they had separated in 2017.

Where does Paulina Porizkova live?

In January 2021, Paulina Porizkova revealed on Instagram that she moved into an apartment in Manhattan after selling the Manhattan townhouse that she shared with late husband Ric Ocasek. She also owns a home in upstate New York.

Where did Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek meet?

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek met in 1984 during the filming of the music video for the song "Drive," which was written by Ocasek and recorded by his band The Cars. Porizkova starred in the music video.

Why did Paulina Porizkova leave 'America's Next Top Model'?

In 2009, Paulina Porizkova was fired from 'America's Next Top Model' after three seasons as a judge. In a statement, series executive producer Ken Mok and star Tyra Banks said the firing was the result of budget cuts.

How old was Paulina Porizkova when she married Ric Ocasek?

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek were married on Aug. 23, 1989 when Porizkova was 24 years old.

When did Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek separate?

In an Instagram post in May 2018, Paulina Porizkova revealed that she and Ric Ocasek had separated a year earlier.

