Paula Patton
- Full Name
- Paula Maxine Patton
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, California
- Born
- 12/05/1975
- Age
- 46
FAQs
- Who was Paula Patton married to?
Paula Patton was married to singer Robin Thicke from 2005 to 2015. The couple share one son.
- How old is Paula Patton's son?
Paula Patton's son, Julian Thicke, turns 12 in 2022. He was born on April 6, 2010.
- Who did Paula Patton play in the Mission: Impossible franchise?
Paula Patton played IMF agent Jane Carter in 2011's Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. She did not reprise the role in subsequent installments of the franchise.