Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
David Harbour Says Paul Wesley Told Him Netflix Was Trying to 'Bury'
Stranger Things
Before Its Premiere
David Harbour told audiences at New York Comic Con that he was worried about the initial lack of publicity for the hit sci-fi show
Vampire Diaries
' Paul Wesley Accidentally Mistakes Singer Madison Beer for an Actual Beverage
"Never had that beer," Paul Wesley said
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder on Friendship and Their New Bourbon: It's a 'Brotherhood'
"This has been 10 years in the making," Ian Somerhalder tells PEOPLE of the craft bourbon he created with Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Go on Double Date with Her
Vampire Diaries
Costar Paul Wesley and His Wife
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley portrayed couple Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on the CW series
Vampire Diaries
' Paul Wesley on Camping and 'Becoming a Man of the Land' in Quarantine
The New Jersey native reveals he's been honing his outdoorsy roots this year: "I try to get as much vitamin D as possible in a natural way"
The Vampire Diaries
' Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child'
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley starred as love interests in
The Vampire Diaries
More Paul Wesley
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have a
Vampire Diaries
Reunion — with Puppies!
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley starred as love interests in
The Vampire Diarie
s
Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language
BRB, running to the library to take out Rosetta Stone
Walk the Line, Parks & Recreation, One Tree Hill
and More Cast Reunions You Missed at the 2020 Golden Globes
Paul Wesley Reveals How He Wanted The Vampire Diaries to End — with Even More Deaths
Paul Wesley Jokingly Pushes Nina Dobrev Into a Pool After She Said They 'Despised Each Other'
Cheers! Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley to Launch Bourbon Line: 'It's Going To Be Fun'
Vampire Diaries
' Nina Dobrev Says She and Paul Wesley 'Despised Each Other' at First
"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show," Nina Dobrev revealed
Secretly Married? Paul Wesley and Girlfriend of Several Months Step Out Wearing Matching Rings
The Vampire Diaries
Star Nina Dobrev Jokes Paul Wesley Looks 'Familiar' in Reunion Selfie
Vampire Diaries
Cast Shares Emotional Photos as Filming Wraps
Nina Dobrev Confirms She'll Return for
The Vampire Diaries
Season Finale
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Think You Should #ProbablyVote (and Paul Wesley Does, Too)
