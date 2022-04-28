Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is an American actor. His breakout role came in 1995's Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone. He is best known for his portrayal of Antman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rudd's other famous movies include Role Models (2008), I Love You, Man (2009) and This Is 40 (2012). In 2021, Rudd was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.
Paul Rudd
Full Name
Paul Stephen Rudd
Hometown
Passaic, New Jersey
Notable Projects
The Avengers , clueless
Born
04/06/1969
Age
53

FAQs

How old was Paul Rudd in 'Clueless'?

Paul Rudd was 26 when he played Josh in the 1995 film 'Clueless.'

Why wasn't Paul Rudd at the HBO Max 'Friends' reunion special??

The director of the reunion special, Ben Winston, told The Wrap that Paul Rudd was not a part of the reunion special because "you can't have too many cameos." He added, "of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in 'Friends' over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

Who is Paul Rudd married to?

Paul Rudd is married to Julie Yaeger. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

Paul Rudd Reveals His Fellow Avengers Were 'Nervous' to Meet Michelle Pfeiffer on Endgame Set
"[Mark] Ruffalo and [Chris] Hemsworth go, like, 'Holy s---, it's Michelle Pfeiffer.' Everyone's just looking over at her and everyone's a little bit nervous," Paul Rudd told The Hollywood Reporter
Who Is Paul Rudd's Wife? All About Julie Yaeger
Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger have been married since 2003
Everything to Know About Celebrity Aries (Including Who's the Ultimate Aries) from Aliza Kelly
Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly digs into some of the most iconic celebs born March 21st through April 19th in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation
Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Reflect on Their Near 20-Year Friendship: 'We Always Have Fun Together'
Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen open up to PEOPLE about their bond and working together in Lay's 2022 Super Bowl commercial
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, this year's lineup of ads make for must-see TV
Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Take a Hilarious Walk Down Memory Lane in Lay's Super Bowl Commercial
Lay's first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years features pals Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminiscing about their favorite "golden" moments
Paul Rudd Joins Seth Rogen for Lay's First Super Bowl Commercial in 17 Years — See a Teaser
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen's new Super Bowl commercial for Lay's potato chips
Paul Rudd Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club with Scaled Back Episode as Omicron Variant Nearly Stops the Show
On Saturday, PEOPLE'S Sexiest Man Alive closed out Saturday Night Live's year by marking his fifth time hosting the hit NBC sketch comedy show with special guests Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, and more
SNL Cancels Live Audience, Charli XCX Performance for Paul Rudd-Hosted Episode Due to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Ahead of John Mulaney's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
Michael B. Jordan on Becoming 'Former' Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Let It Slide Because It's Paul Rudd'
Will Ferrell Takes Credit for Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'I Turned It Down'
Paul Rudd Recalls Living In 'Bad' Apartment Where He Once 'Woke Up Covered in Red Bumps'

Paul Rudd looked back on his early days as an actor, including the time when he "had no money" and pulled a mattress from the dumpster to sleep on

