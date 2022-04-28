Paul Rudd
- Full Name
- Paul Stephen Rudd
- Hometown
- Passaic, New Jersey
- Notable Projects
- The Avengers , clueless
- Born
- 04/06/1969
- Age
- 53
FAQs
- How old was Paul Rudd in 'Clueless'?
Paul Rudd was 26 when he played Josh in the 1995 film 'Clueless.'
- Why wasn't Paul Rudd at the HBO Max 'Friends' reunion special??
The director of the reunion special, Ben Winston, told The Wrap that Paul Rudd was not a part of the reunion special because "you can't have too many cameos." He added, "of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in 'Friends' over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."
- Who is Paul Rudd married to?
Paul Rudd is married to Julie Yaeger. The couple tied the knot in 2003.