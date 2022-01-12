Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her
Eternals
Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel
The behind-the-scenes gag reel of Marvel's
Eternals
also shows a glimpse of Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt filming their end-credits scene together
Read More
Patton Oswalt Roasts Ted Cruz on Twitter After Senator Jabs at His Comedy Career: 'Well, That Was Fun'
"Okay Ted, here we go...." the comedian wrote before launching into a thread directed at the Texas lawmaker's controversies
Read More
Patton Oswalt Shares Cute Video of Daughter Alice, 12, Teaching Herself a Skateboard Trick
"This is the perfect approach and attitude for learning ANYTHING," Patton Oswalt wrote on Instagram
Read More
Patton Oswalt Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Wife Michelle McNamara on the 5-Year Anniversary of Her Death
The actor's late wife Michelle McNamara, a crime writer, died on April 21, 2016
Read More
King of Queens
Cast Remembers Late Jerry Stiller During Virtual Reunion: 'Just the Greatest'
"A lot of people see him how he acts, the cranky old man yelling and screaming, but it was the opposite of who he was," recalled Kevin James
Read More
The Princess Bride
Cast Reunite for a Virtual Table Read of Iconic '80s Movie
Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, and more reunited for the 3-hour virtual table read
Read More
More Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt Honors Late Wife Michelle McNamara After Golden State Killer's Sentencing: 'Go Forward in Peace'
Michelle McNamara was working on a book about the Golden State Killer's crime spree when she died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016
Patton Oswalt Talks Daughter Alice, 11, Getting a Private Skateboarding Lesson from Tony Hawk
"The fact that he's 50 and doing tricks that teens can't do, it was ridiculous," Patton Oswalt raved of Tony Hawk
Lakeith Stanfield Says He's 'Good' After Deleting Alarming Instagram Posts: 'I'm Not Harming Myself'
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits California — Khloé Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, More React: 'So Scary'
HBO Docuseries Tracks Writer's 'Superhero' Quest to Catch Golden State Killer
Patton Oswalt on How He and Daughter 'Made It Through the Darkness' After His First Wife Died
Patton Oswalt's Wife Meredith Salenger Joins His Daughter's Zoom Class on
The Journey of Natty Gann
Meredith Salenger starred as the titular character in
The Journey of Natty Gann
Comedian Patton Oswalt Talks Homeschooling and Performing From His Front Lawn
People Now: Why YouTuber Myka Stauffer Says She Feels Like a 'Failure' After Placing Son with New Family
People Now: Remembering Twilight's Gregory Tyree Boyce After Actor and Girlfriend Found Dead - Watch the Full Episode
Patton Oswalt Explains Why He Doesn't 'Flat Out' Hate Anything
Patton Oswalt Remembers Late Wife Michelle McNamara on Her 50th Birthday
Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her
Eternals
Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel
Movies
//
January 12, 2022
Patton Oswalt Roasts Ted Cruz on Twitter After Senator Jabs at His Comedy Career: 'Well, That Was Fun'
Politics
//
September 10, 2021
Patton Oswalt Shares Cute Video of Daughter Alice, 12, Teaching Herself a Skateboard Trick
Parents
//
August 23, 2021
Patton Oswalt Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Wife Michelle McNamara on the 5-Year Anniversary of Her Death
TV
//
April 22, 2021
King of Queens
Cast Remembers Late Jerry Stiller During Virtual Reunion: 'Just the Greatest'
TV
//
March 12, 2021
The Princess Bride
Cast Reunite for a Virtual Table Read of Iconic '80s Movie
Movies
//
September 14, 2020
Patton Oswalt Honors Late Wife Michelle McNamara After Golden State Killer's Sentencing: 'Go Forward in Peace'
TV
//
August 21, 2020
Patton Oswalt Talks Daughter Alice, 11, Getting a Private Skateboarding Lesson from Tony Hawk
Parents
//
August 19, 2020
Lakeith Stanfield Says He's 'Good' After Deleting Alarming Instagram Posts: 'I'm Not Harming Myself'
Movies
//
August 11, 2020
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits California — Khloé Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, More React: 'So Scary'
Human Interest
//
July 30, 2020
HBO Docuseries Tracks Writer's 'Superhero' Quest to Catch Golden State Killer
Crime
//
July 03, 2020
Patton Oswalt on How He and Daughter 'Made It Through the Darkness' After His First Wife Died
Parents
//
June 21, 2020
Patton Oswalt's Wife Meredith Salenger Joins His Daughter's Zoom Class on
The Journey of Natty Gann
Parents
//
May 28, 2020
Comedian Patton Oswalt Talks Homeschooling and Performing From His Front Lawn
Celebrity
//
May 28, 2020
People Now: Why YouTuber Myka Stauffer Says She Feels Like a 'Failure' After Placing Son with New Family
Celebrity
//
May 28, 2020
People Now: Remembering Twilight's Gregory Tyree Boyce After Actor and Girlfriend Found Dead - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
May 19, 2020
Patton Oswalt Explains Why He Doesn't 'Flat Out' Hate Anything
TV
//
May 19, 2020
Patton Oswalt Remembers Late Wife Michelle McNamara on Her 50th Birthday
TV
//
April 15, 2020
Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser Among Comedians Joining Laugh Aid Live Stream to Raise Coronavirus Funds
Human Interest
//
March 26, 2020
Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and More Mourn Kenny Rogers' Death: 'Rest in Peace Gambler'
Country
//
March 21, 2020
Patton Oswalt Performs Stand-Up in His Yard to Offer 'Hope and Humor' amid Coronavirus Outbreak
TV
//
March 16, 2020
Patton Oswalt Says It Took Time for Daughter to Adjust to His Wife: 'There Was Some Weirdness'
Parents
//
November 12, 2019
Celebrities Celebrate National Dog Day By Gushing About Their First Pet Pooches
Pets
//
August 26, 2019
Carol Burnett and More Stars Mourn Tim Conway: 'He Was One in a Million'
TV
//
May 14, 2019
Glenn Howerton On Patton Oswalt's New Marriage: 'He's In A Very Good Place' After Previous Wife's Death
TV
//
April 29, 2019
Load More
Patton Oswalt
