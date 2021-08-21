Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze is an American actor and dancer. His breakout role came in 1983's The Outsiders alongside Robe Lowe, Tom Cruise and Matt Dillon. Swayze is best known for his performance in 1987's Dirty Dancing, which earned him his first of three Golden Globe nominations. Swayze's other famous films include Road House (1989), Ghost (1990), and Point Break (1991). In 2009, Swayze passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Patrick Swayze
Full Name
Patrick Wayne Swayze
Hometown
Houston
Notable Projects
Dirty Dancing
Born
08/18/1952
Died
09/14/2009 (Age: 57)

FAQs

How old was Patrick Swayze when he died?

Patrick Swayze was 57 when he passed away. He died in 2009 at his ranch in Los Angeles with his wife by his side.

How old was Patrick Swayze in 'Dirty Dancing'?

Patrick Swayze was 34 in 'Dirty Dancing.' The movie premiered in 1987.

Who was Patrick Swayze married to?

Patrick Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi from 1975 until his death in 2009. The couple met when Niemi was taking dance lessons from Swayze's mother.

Most Recent

Dirty Dancing Sequel Director Says Movie Will 'Introduce This Story to a Whole New Generation'
"Johnny is a part of Baby's journey in the story," director Jonathan Levine teases of Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing characters
Jennifer Grey Says Patrick Swayze Was Once in 'Tears' Over How He Treated Her Before Dirty Dancing
Jennifer Grey recalls Patrick Swayze being "in tears" during their screen test for Dirty Dancing, after she had a negative experience with him in Red Dawn
Every Celebrity Who's Been in Chicago on Broadway
From Pamela Anderson to Brooke Shields, Brandy to Ashlee Simpson, see all the stars who have rouged their knees and rolled their stockings down along with the show's cast
The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees 
Rob Lowe Looks Totally Ageless in New Photo Posted Alongside 36-Year-Old Throwback: 'Who Wore It Better?'
The actor shared two photos on Instagram Tuesday: one from the set of 911: Lone Star taken this year, and one from 1985
Jennifer Grey on Making Dirty Dancing 2 Without Patrick Swayze: 'There Is No Replacing' Him
"You just go for something different," Jennifer Grey tells PEOPLE of how she's approaching Dirty Dancing 2
Advertisement

More Patrick Swayze

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals That Patrick Swayze Helped Her Land Iconic Ghost Role
The late actor, who died in 2009 at the age of 57, insisted that Whoopi Goldberg be auditioned for the film
15 Things You Didn't Know About Dirty Dancing in Honor of the Film's 34th Anniversary
From bickering on set to the one line Patrick Swayze really hated, you'll have the time of your life reading through these fun facts about the beloved 1987 film
Dirty Dancing Sequel Starring Jennifer Grey Announced 33 Years After Original Hit Theaters
The Bachelor Channels Ghost: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Peter Weber's Sexy Oscars Promo
Peter Weber and a Pottery Wheel? The Bachelor Pays Homage to Ghost in Oscars 2020 Promo
Zac Brown's '80s-Themed 'Swayze' Video Honors Late Actor by Hilariously Recreating Ghost Scene
Is It Hot In Here, Or Is It Just These 60+ Shirtless Photos of Our Previous Sexiest Men Alive?

You might wanna grab a glass of water before clicking through this photos. You know, in case you get thirsty ...

All Patrick Swayze

The Cast of Dirty Dancing: Where Are They Now?
Movies // August 21, 2021
Kelly Lynch Turned Down Sharon Stone's Iconic Basic Instinct Role — Why She Says 'I Don't Regret a Bit of That'
Movies // July 21, 2017
Hottest Stars Who Played Surfers on Film
Movies // June 29, 2017
Colt Prattes Reveals Why He Was 'Terrified' Taking on Patrick Swayze's Beloved Role in the Dirty Dancing Remake
TV // May 24, 2017
DIY Dirty Dancing! Derek Hough Breaks Down That Iconic Lift
TV // May 24, 2017
Patrick Swayze Looked Back on Dirty Dancing, His Love Life and Struggles with Fame in Special PEOPLE Commemorative Issue
Movies // May 19, 2017
Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes Practice the Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift for New TV Movie
TV // April 06, 2017
From His Dirty Dancing Jacket to that Iconic Ghost Shirt, See the Patrick Swayze Treasures Going Up for Auction Next Month
Movies // March 06, 2017
Patrick Swayze's Widow Wants to Share Her Husband's 'Incredible Life' with Auction of Some of His Most Prized Memorabilia
Movies // February 15, 2017
Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing Leather Jacket, Ghost Shirt and Personal Motorcycle Up for Bidding
Movies // February 08, 2017
WATCH: The Sweet Story Behind Dirty Dancing's Iconic "Lift" Scene
Movies // February 07, 2017
Jennifer Grey Reveals the Actors She'd Cast as Baby and Johnny in a Dirty Dancing Remake
Celebrity // October 20, 2016
Celebrity Biographer Wendy Leigh Dead in Possible Suicide
Books // June 02, 2016
Bindi Irwin's Dirty Dancing Routine Gets Standing Ovation on Dancing with the Stars
TV // October 19, 2015
See Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough Rehearse Iconic Dirty Dancing Routine for Dancing with the Stars
TV // October 16, 2015
Jennifer Grey on Her Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift with Patrick Swayze: 'Never Rehearsed It, Never Done It Since'
Movies // October 13, 2015
20 Things You Didn't Know About Ghost, 25 Years Later
Movies // July 07, 2015
8-Year-Old Boy Channels Patrick Swayze to Perform Nearly Perfect Dirty Dancing Finale
Movies // October 14, 2014
Love, Friendship, Hair Extensions: This Week's Most Provocative PEOPLE Stories
Celebrity // May 31, 2014
Inside Lisa Niemi and Albert DePrisco's Wedding
Celebrity // May 29, 2014
Lisa Niemi Weds Albert DePrisco
Celebrity // May 25, 2014
13 Appropriately Weird Facts for Donnie Darko's 13th Anniversary
Celebrity // January 20, 2014
Lisa Niemi and Robin Roberts's Love Stories Touch Readers' Hearts
Celebrity // January 04, 2014
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Bikini Bod, Britney Spears Kicks Off Vegas Takeover & More Weekend News
Celebrity // December 30, 2013
Patrick Swayze's Widow, Lisa Niemi, Is Engaged
Celebrity // December 28, 2013
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com