Patrick Swayze
- Full Name
- Patrick Wayne Swayze
- Hometown
- Houston
- Notable Projects
- Dirty Dancing
- Born
- 08/18/1952
- Died
- 09/14/2009 (Age: 57)
FAQs
- How old was Patrick Swayze when he died?
Patrick Swayze was 57 when he passed away. He died in 2009 at his ranch in Los Angeles with his wife by his side.
- How old was Patrick Swayze in 'Dirty Dancing'?
Patrick Swayze was 34 in 'Dirty Dancing.' The movie premiered in 1987.
- Who was Patrick Swayze married to?
Patrick Swayze was married to Lisa Niemi from 1975 until his death in 2009. The couple met when Niemi was taking dance lessons from Swayze's mother.