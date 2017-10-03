Patricia Heaton

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton
Share
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
CBS Allegedly Wanted 'Hotter' Actress to Play Wife on
Everybody Loves Raymond
, Series Creator Says
Patricia Heaton played titular character Ray Barone's wife, Debra Barone, on the show
Read More
Patricia Heaton Celebrates a Sobriety Milestone: 'Three Years of Freedom from Alcohol'
The 63-year-old
Carol's Second Act
and
The Middle
actress also offered a helping hand to those in similar situations
Read More
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2021
Their famous parents can't believe their kids are graduating — and neither can we!
Read More
Patricia Heaton Opens Up About Starting Fresh After TV Show Cancellation
The actress shares inspiring stories of finding success after setbacks in her new book,
Your Second Act
Read More
Patricia Heaton Explores Her Empty Nest and Finding New Purpose in New Book,
Your Second Act
"Life wasn't handed to me on a silver platter by any stretch," the star tells PEOPLE. "I've worked hard, skinned my knees, [and] cried my eyes out."
Read More
Patricia Heaton's Husband Accused of Inappropriate Touching on Set of CBS'
Carol's Second Act
David Hunt "did not remember the details as described," his lawyer told the
New York Times
Read More
Advertisement
More Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton Jokes the
Carol's Second Act
Cast Are 'All Weirdly in Love with Each Other'
PLUS: Will Patricia's former 'Everybody Loves Raymond' co-star Ray Romano ever make an appearance?
Patricia Heaton Remembers Mentor and
Everybody Loves Raymond
Co-Star Doris Roberts
PLUS: Patricia's "favorite photo of all time" and why she "burst into laughter" over her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
People Now: Princess Beatrice Is 'So Excited' to Be Engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - Watch the Full Episode
Patricia Heaton Talks the Importance of Trying New Things: 'The World Needs Our Experience'
The Cast of
Everybody Loves Raymond
, Then and Now
Patricia Heaton Explains the Inspiring Cause Behind Her New Jewelry Line
Tweatons Unite! Patricia Heaton Is Just As 'Surprised' As Fans That ABC Passed On
The Middle
Spin-Off
PLUS: Patricia comments on the cast's reaction to the show's cancellation.
PEOPLE Now
: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals the Surprisingly Difficult Moment from Filming
Mary Poppins Returns
— Watch the Full Episode
The Middle's Patricia Heaton Opens Up About the Series Finale—And What Comes Next
Patricia Heaton's Catholicism Helped Her Cope with Her Mom's Death: 'We Will Be Together Again'
How Cosmetic Surgery Procedures Made Patricia Heaton Feel 'More Confident'
Patricia Heaton Is Releasing a Cookbook—Get an Exclusive First Look
All Patricia Heaton
The Middle
Star Patricia Heaton Urges Everyone to Donate Blood in Las Vegas to Help Shooting Victims
TV
//
October 03, 2017
Patricia Heaton on Keeping in Touch with the
Everybody Loves Raymond
Cast
TV
//
November 28, 2016
Patricia Heaton Shares Moving Memories of
Brady Bunch's
Florence Henderson
Celebrity
//
November 28, 2016
Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton Lead Tributes to
Everybody Loves Raymond
's Doris Roberts
TV
//
April 18, 2016
Sawyer Sweeten Mourned: TV Dad Ray Romano's 'Heart Breaks' for 'a Wonderful and Sweet Kid'
TV
//
April 24, 2015
Everybody Loves Raymond
Star Sawyer Sweeten Dead at Age 19: Reports
Celebrity
//
April 23, 2015
Welcome Back!
Archive
//
September 07, 2009
POLL: Who Should Play Sarah Palin Onscreen?
Celebrity
//
September 05, 2008
TV
Archive
//
September 24, 2007
Patricia Heaton Eyes Daytime Talk Show
Celebrity
//
March 24, 2006
Lindsay & Wilmer's Ex Games
Premium
//
April 13, 2005
Heat on Heaton for Schiavo Statements
Celebrity
//
March 24, 2005
A
'70s Show
Star's 'Wedding'
Premium
//
May 11, 2004
Hollywood & Divine
Archive
//
April 05, 2004
Heaton: A 'Raymond' Christmas Tale
Celebrity
//
December 24, 2003
Nipped, Tucked & Talking
Archive
//
September 01, 2003
Old 'Girl' Gets New Small-Screen Star
Celebrity
//
March 21, 2003
Everybody Really Does Love Raymond
Celebrity
//
December 05, 2002
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.