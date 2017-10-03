Patricia Heaton

CBS Allegedly Wanted 'Hotter' Actress to Play Wife on Everybody Loves Raymond, Series Creator Says
Patricia Heaton played titular character Ray Barone's wife, Debra Barone, on the show
Patricia Heaton Celebrates a Sobriety Milestone: 'Three Years of Freedom from Alcohol'
The 63-year-old Carol's Second Act and The Middle actress also offered a helping hand to those in similar situations
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2021
Their famous parents can't believe their kids are graduating — and neither can we! 
Patricia Heaton Opens Up About Starting Fresh After TV Show Cancellation
The actress shares inspiring stories of finding success after setbacks in her new book, Your Second Act
Patricia Heaton Explores Her Empty Nest and Finding New Purpose in New Book, Your Second Act
"Life wasn't handed to me on a silver platter by any stretch," the star tells PEOPLE. "I've worked hard, skinned my knees, [and] cried my eyes out."
Patricia Heaton's Husband Accused of Inappropriate Touching on Set of CBS' Carol's Second Act
David Hunt "did not remember the details as described," his lawyer told the New York Times
Patricia Heaton Jokes the Carol's Second Act Cast Are 'All Weirdly in Love with Each Other'
PLUS: Will Patricia's former 'Everybody Loves Raymond' co-star Ray Romano ever make an appearance?
Patricia Heaton Remembers Mentor and Everybody Loves Raymond Co-Star Doris Roberts
PLUS: Patricia's "favorite photo of all time" and why she "burst into laughter" over her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
People Now: Princess Beatrice Is 'So Excited' to Be Engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - Watch the Full Episode
Patricia Heaton Talks the Importance of Trying New Things: 'The World Needs Our Experience'
The Cast of Everybody Loves Raymond, Then and Now
Patricia Heaton Explains the Inspiring Cause Behind Her New Jewelry Line
Tweatons Unite! Patricia Heaton Is Just As 'Surprised' As Fans That ABC Passed On The Middle Spin-Off

PLUS: Patricia comments on the cast's reaction to the show's cancellation.

The Middle Star Patricia Heaton Urges Everyone to Donate Blood in Las Vegas to Help Shooting Victims
TV // October 03, 2017
Patricia Heaton on Keeping in Touch with the Everybody Loves Raymond Cast
TV // November 28, 2016
Patricia Heaton Shares Moving Memories of Brady Bunch's Florence Henderson
Celebrity // November 28, 2016
Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton Lead Tributes to Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts
TV // April 18, 2016
Sawyer Sweeten Mourned: TV Dad Ray Romano's 'Heart Breaks' for 'a Wonderful and Sweet Kid'
TV // April 24, 2015
Everybody Loves Raymond Star Sawyer Sweeten Dead at Age 19: Reports
Celebrity // April 23, 2015
Archive // September 07, 2009
POLL: Who Should Play Sarah Palin Onscreen?
Celebrity // September 05, 2008
Archive // September 24, 2007
Patricia Heaton Eyes Daytime Talk Show
Celebrity // March 24, 2006
Lindsay & Wilmer's Ex Games
Premium // April 13, 2005
Heat on Heaton for Schiavo Statements
Celebrity // March 24, 2005
A '70s Show Star's 'Wedding'
Premium // May 11, 2004
Hollywood & Divine
Archive // April 05, 2004
Heaton: A 'Raymond' Christmas Tale
Celebrity // December 24, 2003
Nipped, Tucked & Talking
Archive // September 01, 2003
Old 'Girl' Gets New Small-Screen Star
Celebrity // March 21, 2003
Everybody Really Does Love Raymond
Celebrity // December 05, 2002
