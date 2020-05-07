Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette is an American actress. She made her film debut in 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and then went on to appear in True Romance, Ed Wood and NBC's Medium. In 2015, she won an Academy Award for her performance in Boyhood. Arquette is the daughter of actor Lewis Arquette and the sister of actors David, Rosanna, Alexis, and Richmond Arquette.
Full Name
Patricia Tiffany Arquette
Hometown
Chicago
PattyArquette
patriciaarquette
Born
04/08/1968
Age
54

FAQs

Who is Patricia Arquette married to?

Patricia Arquette is not married. She and ex-husband Thomas Jane split in 2010 after four years of marriage. Before that, she was married to Nicholas Cage.

How many children does Patricia Arquette have?

Patricia Arquette has two children. She had a son, Enzo Rossi, with musician Paul Rossi in 1989 and a daughter, Harlow Olivia Calliope, with ex-husband Thomas Jane in 2003.

