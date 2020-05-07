Patricia Arquette
- Full Name
- Patricia Tiffany Arquette
- Hometown
- Chicago
- PattyArquette
- patriciaarquette
- Born
- 04/08/1968
- Age
- 54
FAQs
- Who is Patricia Arquette married to?
Patricia Arquette is not married. She and ex-husband Thomas Jane split in 2010 after four years of marriage. Before that, she was married to Nicholas Cage.
- How many children does Patricia Arquette have?
Patricia Arquette has two children. She had a son, Enzo Rossi, with musician Paul Rossi in 1989 and a daughter, Harlow Olivia Calliope, with ex-husband Thomas Jane in 2003.