Paris Jackson is a singer-songwriter, model, actress — and the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In 2017, Paris signed with IMG Models. The following year she began acting and landed her first role on FOX's Star as Rachel Wells. Paris launched her own musical career in 2020 by releasing her first full-length album, Wilted.
Full Name
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson
Hometown
Beverly Hills, CA
parisjackson
ParisJackson
paris jackson
Born
04/03/1988
Age
33

Who is Paris Jackson's mother?

Deb Rowe is Paris Jackson's mother. Rowe was married to Michael Jackson for three years and then gave up custody of Paris and her brothers following the divorce.

Who is Paris Jackson dating?

Paris Jackson is not dating anyone. Her last confirmed relationship was with Gabriel Glenn from 2018 to 2020.

Who does Paris Jackson play in 'American Horror Story'?

Paris Jackson played Maya in FX's 'Horror Stories' — a spinoff of 'AHS'. She first appeared in the pilot episode, 'Rubber (Wo)man'.

