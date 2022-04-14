Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actress and activist. After first rising to fame as a model, Anderson starred in several television series throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, including Baywatch, V.I.P., and Home Improvement. In 2022, it was announced that Anderson would make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Beyond the small screen and the stage, Anderson has been an outspoken advocate for many causes – particularly animal rights – and has appeared in numerous ads for PETA.
Pamela Anderson
Full Name
Pamela Denise Anderson
Hometown
Ladysmith, Canada
instagram
@pamelaanderson
twitter
@pamelaanderson
Notable Projects
Baywatch
Born
07/01/1967
Age
54

FAQs

What films and TV series has Pamela Anderson appeared in?

Throughout her career, Anderson has appeared in several films and television shows, including 'Baywatch,' 'V.I.P.,' 'Home Improvement,' and 'Days of Our Lives.' She also frequently played herself on screen, doing so in projects like 'Borat,' 'Scooby-Doo,' and 'Pauly Shore Is Dead.' Anderson's reality show, 'Pam: Girl on the Loose,' ran for one season in 2008.

How was Pamela Anderson discovered?

Pamela Anderson was discovered in 1989 when she was 22 years old at a B.C. Lions football game. She was scouted after appearing on the jumbotron sporting a Labatt's Beer T-shirt. She then modeled for the Canadian beverage company before kicking off her acting career.

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married?

Pamela Anderson has been married five times. She was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and to musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. Anderson then wed poker player Rick Salomon twice from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. More recently, the actress tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020. The pair split in January 2022.

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married?

Pamela Anderson has been married five times. She was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and to musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. Anderson then wed poker player Rick Salomon twice from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. More recently, the actress tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020. The pair split in January 2022.

Most Recent

Pamela Anderson Receives Sweet Support from Her Sons at Her Broadway Debut in Chicago
An audience member at the show told PEOPLE that "the audience went insane" for Anderson and that she looked "flawless" in the role of Roxie Hart
Pamela Anderson Receives Roses for Her Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago
Pamela Anderson will play a limited engagement in Chicago through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre
Kelly Ripa's Wispy '90s Bangs Were Inspired by Pamela Anderson: 'She Bangs'
The daytime talk show host debuted a new ‘do on the Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscar special Monday
Lily James Says She's Done Playing Icons After Pamela Anderson: 'That Was Enough'
"It was an incredible experience," Lily James said of playing Pamela Anderson on Pam & Tommy
Pamela Anderson Says Her Chicago Broadway Debut 'Is the Beginning of the Rest of My Career'
"I've got nothing to live up to and I've got nothing to lose. I'm going crazy. I'm going for broke," she tells PEOPLE
Pamela Anderson Says Her 'Unexpected' Broadway Debut in Chicago Is a 'Moment for Me to Shine'
"I'm doing this for myself, which is rare," she explained
Advertisement

More Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Sell Shared Malibu Home for $2.9 Million — See Inside
The siblings sold the home shortly after their mom let go of her Malibu mansion in August and relocated to Canada
Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago: 'A Dream Fulfilled'
Pamela Anderson calls playing Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway "a dream fulfilled" as she prepares for her eight-week run in the lead role
Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan Says He 'Looks Forward to Seeing' Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
Fresh Star Daisy Edgar-Jones on Why Women Are Fascinated by True Crime: '[You Think], How Would I React?'
Pamela Anderson Will 'Tell the Real Story' in Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'
Pam & Tommy Recap: The Couple Learns Their Sex Tape Was Leaked and Receives Devastating News
Pamela Anderson Takes Part in PETA's 'Vegans Make Better Lovers' Valentine's Day Campaign

PETA secured a giant 3,400-square-foot billboard in New York City's Times Square for their Valentine's Day promotion with Pamela Anderson

All Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Receives Sweet Support from Her Sons at Her Broadway Debut in Chicago
Movies // April 14, 2022
Pamela Anderson Receives Roses for Her Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago
Theater // April 13, 2022
Kelly Ripa's Wispy '90s Bangs Were Inspired by Pamela Anderson: 'She Bangs'
Style // March 29, 2022
Lily James Says She's Done Playing Icons After Pamela Anderson: 'That Was Enough'
TV // March 27, 2022
Pamela Anderson Says Her Chicago Broadway Debut 'Is the Beginning of the Rest of My Career'
Theater // March 23, 2022
Pamela Anderson Says Her 'Unexpected' Broadway Debut in Chicago Is a 'Moment for Me to Shine'
Theater // March 23, 2022
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Sell Shared Malibu Home for $2.9 Million — See Inside
Home // March 14, 2022
Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago: 'A Dream Fulfilled'
Theater // March 07, 2022
Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan Says He 'Looks Forward to Seeing' Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
TV // March 04, 2022
Fresh Star Daisy Edgar-Jones on Why Women Are Fascinated by True Crime: '[You Think], How Would I React?'
Movies // March 03, 2022
Pamela Anderson Will 'Tell the Real Story' in Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'
Movies // March 02, 2022
Pam & Tommy Recap: The Couple Learns Their Sex Tape Was Leaked and Receives Devastating News
TV // February 09, 2022
Pamela Anderson Takes Part in PETA's 'Vegans Make Better Lovers' Valentine's Day Campaign
Pets // February 07, 2022
Lake Bell Says Nude Photo Leak Influenced Her Directing of Pam & Tommy: I 'Have That Knowledge'
TV // February 04, 2022
Sebastian Stan Says It Was 'Strange' Applying His Nipple Piercings to Transform Into Tommy Lee
Style // February 03, 2022
Seth Rogen Hilariously Pokes Fun at His Outfits on Pam & Tommy: 'Enjoy the Glory'
Style // February 03, 2022
A Breakdown of the True Story Behind Hulu's Pam & Tommy Series
TV // February 07, 2022
Pam & Tommy Is 'Like Re-Opening a Wound' for Pamela Anderson, Says Source
TV // February 02, 2022
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship in Photos
TV // February 02, 2022
Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Hit TV Shows and Movies, from Baywatch to Barb Wire
TV // February 02, 2022
Pam & Tommy Recap: The Story of the Infamous Sex Tape Scandal Begins with a Disgruntled Carpenter
TV // February 02, 2022
Lily James and Sebastian Stan 'Never' Saw Each Other 'Outside of Character' on Pam & Tommy Set
TV // February 02, 2022
Pam & Tommy: Where Are the Real-Life People Featured on the Show Now?
TV // February 01, 2022
PEOPLE's Critic Reviews Pam & Tommy: Hulu Series Is 'Firmly on the Lovers' Side'
TV // February 01, 2022
What to Know About Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger
Parents // January 31, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com