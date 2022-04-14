What films and TV series has Pamela Anderson appeared in?

Throughout her career, Anderson has appeared in several films and television shows, including 'Baywatch,' 'V.I.P.,' 'Home Improvement,' and 'Days of Our Lives.' She also frequently played herself on screen, doing so in projects like 'Borat,' 'Scooby-Doo,' and 'Pauly Shore Is Dead.' Anderson's reality show, 'Pam: Girl on the Loose,' ran for one season in 2008.

How was Pamela Anderson discovered?

Pamela Anderson was discovered in 1989 when she was 22 years old at a B.C. Lions football game. She was scouted after appearing on the jumbotron sporting a Labatt's Beer T-shirt. She then modeled for the Canadian beverage company before kicking off her acting career.

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married?

Pamela Anderson has been married five times. She was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and to musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. Anderson then wed poker player Rick Salomon twice from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. More recently, the actress tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020. The pair split in January 2022.

