Orlando Bloom
- Full Name
- Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom
- Hometown
- Kent, England
- Notable Projects
- The Lord of the Rings
- Born
- 01/13/1977
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- How old was Orlando Bloom in 'The Lord of the Rings?'
Orlando Bloom was 22 when the first film in the franchise, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,' began filming in 1999.
- How did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry meet?
Orlando Bloom met singer Katy Perry at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. The couple dated on-and-off for three years before getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.
- How many kids does Orlando Bloom have?
Orlando Bloom has two kids. He shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and daughter Daisy with fiancée Katy Perry.