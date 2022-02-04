Oprah Winfrey

Halle Bailey Cast as Nettie in The Color Purple as Producer Oprah Winfrey Praises Her 'Strength'
"The memory of her, the feeling of her ... comes through, even when you're only hearing her voice from her letters," Oprah Winfrey praised Halle Bailey
Fantasia Barrino Will Play Celie in The Color Purple Musical Film, Danielle Brooks Also Cast
Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks' casting in The Color Purple was announced Thursday night on Soul of a Nation
Oprah Winfrey Gets Birthday Wishes from Reese Witherspoon, Niecy Nash, Will Smith and More as She Turns 68
"Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor and friend I could ever ask for!" Reese Witherspoon posted in honor of Oprah Winfrey's birthday
Oprah Insisted on Wearing Red Suit to Match Bows Before Car Giveaway – and Gayle King Wasn't a Fan!
"I remember her looking at different shades of red to make sure it was the right shade of red... It was a whole big thing," said Oprah Winfrey's best friend Gayle King
Oprah's Best Friend Gayle King Reveals the Unique Way She Was Behind the 'You Get a Car' Giveaway
"It just sounded so far-fetched," Gayle King says of the iconic car giveaway on PEOPLE's debut episode of Pop Cultured
Colman Domingo 'Was Mortified' When Oprah Winfrey Learned He Impersonated Her After Becoming Friends
"I always feel like she looks at me like, 'I know what you did!' " Colman Domingo said of Oprah Winfrey, whom he befriended after impersonating her on The Big Gay Sketch Show
The Latest Addition to Spanx's Oprah-Loved Pants Collection Is Already One of Its Best-Sellers
The ultra-comfy joggers feel like an elevated version of your favorite sweatpants
Oprah Just Cleaned Out Her Fridge in a Cozy $395 Jumpsuit from the Brand She's Been Wearing on Repeat
We found similar styles for less
Oprah Winfrey Threw out Half a Cake to 'Reset' Her Diet for the New Year: 'Goodbye Two-Week Old Cake'
Sidney Poitier Documentary in the Pipeline at Apple, with Oprah Winfrey as Executive Producer
Oprah Winfrey Airbrushes Best Friend Gayle King's Birthday Cake: 'Best. Cake. EVER!'
Oprah Winfrey Weighs in on Dr. Oz's Republican Senate Campaign in Pennsylvania: 'It's Up to the Residents'
Oprah Meets Gayle King's Grandson for First Time with Chants and Cheers: 'I've Been Waiting'

Oprah Winfrey went all out as she welcomed Gayle King's 3-month-old grandson, Luca, to her home for the first time

