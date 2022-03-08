Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is an actress and director. She appeared in shows like Skin and The O.C. before landing her most notable television role in 2007 as Remy "Thirteen" Hadley in House. Wilde's acting career continued to flourish in movies such as The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Rush, and The Longest Week. In 2019, she made her directorial debut with the teen comedy Booksmart.
Olivia Wilde
Full Name
Olivia Jane Cockburn
Hometown
New York, NY
Notable Projects
The O.C.
Born
03/10/1984
Age
38

FAQs

Who is Olivia Wilde dating?

Olivia Wilde is dating Harry Styles. The two met on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling,' which Wilde directed. They were first spotted together holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.

Who was Olivia Wilde married to?

Olivia Wilde was married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. She was 19 when they decided to elope.

Who did Olivia Wilde play in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Olivia Wilde played Gozer, the villain of the original 1984 'Ghostbusters.'

Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis breakup?

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their seven-year engagement in 2020. As for why, Jason Sudeikis told GQ, "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year... And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

Who are Olivia Wilde's parents?

Olivia Wilde's parents are Leslie Cockburn (née Redlich), a journalist and producer for 60 Minutes, and Andrew Cockburn, a journalist and son of British journalist and novelist Claud Cockburn.

Most Recent

Celebs Including Nicole Richie, Olivia Wilde Auction Their Fave Sweaters for an Incredible Cause on IWD
Celebrities including Nicole Richie, Nina Dobrev, and Olivia Wilde donated their sweaters to be auctioned off in honor of International Women's Day, with all proceeds going to the Lower East Side Girls Club
Olivia Wilde Wears Jumpsuit of Her 'Dreams' to Harry Styles' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy, Happy'
On Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling director shared a pair of snapshots in which she sported a floral, hippie-inspired jumpsuit
Harry Styles Smiles in Eternals Photos as Olivia Wilde Says She's 'Obviously' Watching the Movie Now
Eternals star Gemma Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the release of the Marvel movie on Disney+
Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Kids: Source
With the couple getting ready to celebrate their one-year mark, Styles has been gradually spending more time with Wilde's two children
Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than I've Ever Been' amid Harry Styles Romance: 'Wonderful to Feel That'
"I think we owe it to children to be happy," mother-of-two Olivia Wilde tells Vogue about how her kids pick up on her personal happiness
Olivia Wilde Gets Tattoos of Her Children's Names: 'Momma's Love'
Olivia Wilde shares two children, 7-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy, with ex Jason Sudeikis
More Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles Love On Tour Merch During Los Angeles Coffee Run
The actress and and former One Direction crooner were first romantically linked in January
Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'
The couple have been romantically linked since January
Olivia Wilde Spotted Wearing Same Necklace as Boyfriend Harry Styles by Eagle-Eyed Fan
Olivia Wilde Shows Off Large Prosthetic Breasts She Wore for Her Dolly Parton Halloween Costume
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romantic Compatibility Is 'Really Strong,' According to a Celeb Astrologer
Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles' 'Treat People with Kindness' Merch While Out and About in L.A.
Olivia Wilde Poses Nude and Unretouched to Promote Sustainability: 'More Confident Than Ever'

The director and actress is baring it all in celebration of her ongoing partnership with clean beauty brand True Botanicals

