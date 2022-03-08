Who is Olivia Wilde dating?

Olivia Wilde is dating Harry Styles. The two met on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling,' which Wilde directed. They were first spotted together holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.

Who was Olivia Wilde married to?

Olivia Wilde was married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. She was 19 when they decided to elope.

Who did Olivia Wilde play in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Olivia Wilde played Gozer, the villain of the original 1984 'Ghostbusters.'

Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis breakup?

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their seven-year engagement in 2020. As for why, Jason Sudeikis told GQ, "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year... And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

Who are Olivia Wilde's parents?