Olivia Munn is an actress and former TV host. She spent much of her early life in Tokyo, Japan, but returned to America to pursue acting, where she rose to prominence hosting the G4 news series Attack of the Show! and working as a correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. Munn also starred in HBO's The Newsroom and blockbusters such as Magic Mike, Iron Man 2 and X-Men: Apocalypse. She is a public advocate for animal rights, posing nude for PETA ad campaigns.
Full Name
Lisa Olivia Munn
Hometown
Oklahoma City, OK
oliviamunn
oliviamunn
Born
07/03/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Who is Olivia Munn dating now?

Olivia Munn is in a relationship with comedian and actor John Mulaney. The pair met for the first time at mutual friend Seth Meyers' wedding to Alexi Ashe in 2015, but they didn't start dating until 2021, amid Mulaney's divorce to Anna Marie Tendler. In September 2021, Mulaney announced on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' that he and Munn were expecting their first child together.

Who has Olivia Munn dated?

Early in her career, the actress dated 'One Tree Hill' star Bryan Greenberg and 'Star Trek' actor Chris Pine in 2010. She was previously in a relationship with actor Joel Kinnaman from 2012 to 2014 and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three years from 2014 to 2017.

How many kids does Olivia Munn have?

Munn has one child with Mulaney. They welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on November 24, 2021.

What nationality is Olivia Munn?

Munn's nationality is American, but she spent her early years in Tokyo, Japan, after her mother remarried and moved from Oklahoma. Her mother previously lived in Vietnam and is of Chinese descent, whereas her father is American. Munn returned to the U.S. at 16 years old.

Advertisement

