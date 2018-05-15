Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson Objects to Ryan Reynolds' Sexiest Dad Alive Title ... and Is Holding a Grudge

Hudson thinks he deserves a chance at Sexiest Dad Alive
Sibling Love! Kate and Oliver Hudson Take Their Kids Skiing Together - See the Family Photo

Actors (and siblings) Kate and Oliver Hudson take their kids for the family's "Pine Creek Cookhouse yearly ski" alongside Oliver's wife Erinn
Goldie Hawn Says Son Oliver Hudson Nearly Died at 1 Day Old: 'I Asked God ... Heal My Son'

Goldie Hawn says she believes in the power of prayer after her son Oliver Hudson's recovery
Oliver Hudson Says Sister Kate Hudson Is in the 'Most Amazing Place' Right Now: 'She's on Fire'

"She is someone to look up to and someone to study," the Splitting Up Together stars told PEOPLE
Oliver Hudson Reveals He Got Botox: 'I Looked Like a Villain, But I Might Do It Again'

The actor also tried the famous vampire facial during a recent visit to the dermatologist's office
Goldie Hawn Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute to Her 'Angel' Kurt Russell: 'Nobody Loves Like Him'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell got together in 1983 and have raised their kids in a blended family 

Kate Hudson Says Brother Oliver Didn't Ask Before Having Her Ex Alex Rodriguez on His Podcast

Oliver Hudson took a risk when he asked his sister Kate Hudson's ex Alex Rodriguez to come on his podcast as a guest
Mom of Three Kate Hudson Might Still Expand Her Family: 'I Don't Know If I'm Done Yet'

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson, who host the podcast Sibling Revelry, each have three children of their own
Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Once Scaled a Gate to Crash Her Party: 'He Is Mission: Impossible'

Sara and Erin Foster Had 'Deep' Resentment as Dad David Foster Raised Brandon and Brody Jenner

Kate Hudson Wishes 'Beautiful Mama' Goldie Hawn a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo of Her and Rani

Kate Hudson and Brother Oliver Share Sweet Tributes to Each Other as They Launch Their Podcast

Kurt Russell's Netflix Christmas Movie Is a Family Affair — Even Goldie Hawn's in It!

Kurt Russell's new movie The Christmas Chronicles has a lot of family love in it, with multiple family members making appearances

Oliver Hudson Credits WWHL with Helping Him Reconnect with His Estranged Father Bill Hudson

TV // May 15, 2018
Oliver Hudson Calls Sister Kate a 'Queen' That 'Beats Her Own Path’

Parents // May 15, 2018
Live on People Now: Oliver Hudson Calls Sister Kate a 'Queen' That 'Beats Her Own Path’

Celebrity // May 15, 2018
Oliver Hudson Says He's Now 'Keeping in Touch' with His Estranged Father Bill Hudson

TV // March 26, 2018
Oliver Hudson Hilariously Compares Splitting Up Together's Characters to The Office's Jim & Pam

TV // March 23, 2018
