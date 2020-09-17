Offset

Most Recent

Mariska Hargitay and Offset Hand Out Food to Voters Waiting in Line in New York and Atlanta

Mariska Hargitay and Offset Hand Out Food to Voters Waiting in Line in New York and Atlanta

Both the actress and the rapper have been encouraging fans to vote
Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce from Offset Weeks After Public Reconciliation

Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce from Offset Weeks After Public Reconciliation

Cardi B filed for divorce in mid-September, but the two appeared to reconcile in early October
Ciara and Son Future, 6, Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween — and Cardi Loves It!

Ciara and Son Future, 6, Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween — and Cardi Loves It!

"I'm gagging! I love it!" Cardi B said about Ciara and her son's creative costume
Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate'

Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate'

Offset's comments come after a social media post that claimed luxury Birkin bags have "literally lost their value" because female Black rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive” started circulating last week
Offset Encourages Young People to 'Get to the Polls and Vote': 'Save Our Community, Our Voices Matter'

Offset Encourages Young People to 'Get to the Polls and Vote': 'Our Voices Matter'

"Let's get together, let's do it ... It's time to handle business and we're running out of time," Offset said
Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police

Marcelo Almanzar, who was in the car with Offset, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed and loaded firearm in public

More Offset

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Calling Out Fans for ‘Trying to Control My Life’

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Calling Out Fans for ‘Trying to Control My Life’

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I'm motherf—ing Ariana Grande or something," she said on Instagram Live. "Like I came from Disney or something"
Cardi B Says She Went to an 'Extreme' and Filed for Divorce to Teach Offset a 'F—ing Lesson'

Cardi B Says She Went to an 'Extreme' and Filed for Divorce to Teach Offset a 'F—ing Lesson'

"Y'all sound crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" the rapper said in a Twitter audio clip. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices"
Cardi B Reveals She's Back with Offset Amid Divorce: 'It's Hard Not to Talk to Your Best Friend'

Cardi B Reveals She's Back with Offset Amid Divorce: 'It's Hard Not to Talk to Your Best Friend'

'If I'm Fly and Daddy's Fly, Then So Is the Kid': Cardi B and Offset's Most Lavish Gifts for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B and Offset's Most Lavish Gifts for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Shows Off Her Epic Hermès Birkin Collection, as Ex Offset Says He Gifted 15 of the 23 Bags

Cardi B Shows Off Her Epic Hermès Birkin Collection, as Ex Offset Says He Gifted 15 of the 23 Bags

Offset Shows Off $8,000 Car Seat for Daughter Kulture, 2: 'Bet It Has Peanut Butter and Jelly on It in 1 Week'

Offset Shows Off Kulture's $8K Car Seat: 'Bet It Has Peanut Butter and Jelly on It in 1 Week'

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash One Month After Filing for Divorce

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 

All Offset

Offset Says 'Grind Don't Stop' in First Social Post After Cardi B Files for Divorce

Offset Says 'Grind Don't Stop' in First Social Post After Cardi B Files for Divorce

Music // September 17, 2020
Lizzo Sends Cardi B Bouquet of Flowers with Handwritten Note amid Divorce: 'I Just Love Her'

Lizzo Sends Cardi B Bouquet of Flowers with Handwritten Note amid Divorce: 'I Just Love Her'

Music // September 16, 2020
Cardi B 'Looked' Past Husband Offset's Infidelity Ahead of Divorce 'Because of the Baby,' Says Source: 'She's Had Enough'

Cardi B 'Looked' Past Offset's Infidelity Ahead of Divorce 'Because of the Baby,' Says Source

Music // September 16, 2020
Everything Cardi B and Offset Have Said About Their 'A Lot of Drama'-Filled Relationship

Everything Cardi B and Offset Have Said About Their 'A Lot of Drama'-Filled Relationship

Music // September 16, 2020
Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage Following Rumors of His Infidelity

Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage Following Rumors of His Infidelity

Music // September 15, 2020
Cardi B Defends 'WAP' Against Those Who Claim Song Is Too Vulgar: 'It's for Adults'

Cardi B Defends 'WAP' Against Those Who Claim Song Is Too Vulgar: 'It's for Adults'

Music // August 25, 2020
Cardi B Says Marriage with Offset 'Has a Lot of Drama' but Also 'Love,' 'Passion' and 'Trust'

Cardi B Says Marriage with Offset 'Has a Lot of Drama' but Also 'Love,' 'Passion' and 'Trust'

Music // August 11, 2020
Cardi B Defends Including Kylie Jenner in 'WAP' Music Video as Fans Make Petition for Her Removal

Cardi B Defends Including Kylie Jenner in 'WAP' Music Video as Fans Make Petition for Her Removal

Music // August 10, 2020
Cardi B Claps Back at Criticism Over Offset Buying Their Daughter a Birkin Bag for Her 2nd Birthday: Kulture Is 'Fly'

Cardi B Hits Back at Criticism Over Offset Buying Daughter, 2, a $9,000 Handbag for Her Birthday

Parents // July 16, 2020
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture Kiari's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are a Prize from God'

Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture Kiari's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are a Prize from God'

Parents // July 10, 2020
Cardi B Documents Her Painful Dermal Piercings on Video: 'This B---- Hurt'

Cardi B Documents Her Painful Dermal Piercings on Video: 'This B---- Hurt'

Style // June 17, 2020
Cardi B Unveils Her 'Finally Finished' Floral Back Tattoo in Bikini Photo: 'Took Me Several Months'

Cardi B Unveils Her 'Finally Finished' Floral Back Tattoo in Bikini Photo: 'Took Me Several Months'

Style // May 26, 2020
Offset Spoils Cardi B for Mother's Day with 2 New Birkin Bags and $12,000 in Roses

Offset Spoils Cardi B for Mother's Day with 2 New Birkin Bags and $12,000 in Roses

Style // May 11, 2020
Watch Cardi B and Offset Drive Tricked-Out Cars in Trailer for Quibi's Skrrt with Offset

Watch Cardi B and Offset Drive Tricked-Out Cars in Trailer for Quibi's Skrrt with Offset

TV // March 30, 2020
Rapper Offset to Make His Acting Debut on NCIS: Los Angeles in Role as an Undercover CIA Officer

Rapper Offset to Make His Acting Debut on NCIS: Los Angeles in Role as an Undercover CIA Officer

TV // February 27, 2020
Kim and Kanye, Spike Lee and More A-Listers Who Cheered on Their Faves at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kim and Kanye, Spike Lee and More A-Listers Who Cheered on Their Faves at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Sports // February 17, 2020
Offset Surprises Cardi B with Dinner from Her Favorite N.Y.C. Restaurant on Valentine's Day  

Offset Surprises Cardi B with Dinner from Her Favorite N.Y.C. Restaurant on Valentine's Day  

Music // February 15, 2020
Offset Temporarily Detained by Police at Los Angeles Shopping Mall: 'It Was the Wrong Man'

Offset Temporarily Detained by Police at Los Angeles Shopping Mall: 'It Was the Wrong Man'

Music // January 30, 2020
Cardi B Wears Shocking Sheer Catsuit and Beaded Face Mask to Offset's Design Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B Wears Shocking Sheer Catsuit and Beaded Face Mask to Offset's Paris Fashion Week Show

Style // January 17, 2020
Cardi B and Offset Show Fans Their 'Huge' New Atlanta Mansion with Christmas Eve Tour

Cardi B and Offset Show Fans Their 'Huge' New Atlanta Mansion with Christmas Eve Tour

Home // December 26, 2019
Offset Dances in Santa Outfit on Christmas Morning — Wearing Socks Featuring Wife Cardi B's Face

Offset Dances in Santa Outfit on Christmas Morning — Wearing Socks Featuring Wife Cardi B's Face

Music // December 25, 2019
Need for Speed! These Celeb Mini-Mes Are Burning Rubber in Their Tiny Rides

Need for Speed! These Celeb Mini-Mes Are Burning Rubber in Their Tiny Rides

Celebrity // June 29, 2020
From Bey and Jay to Cardi and Offset: See Every Celebrity Couple at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash

See Every Celebrity Couple at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash

Music // December 24, 2019
Cardi B and Offset Have a Wild Celebration at L.A. Strip Club for Migos Rapper's 28th Birthday

Cardi B and Offset Have a Wild Celebration at L.A. Strip Club for Migos Rapper's 28th Birthday

Music // December 14, 2019
Cardi B Explains Why She Gave Offset a Second Chance After He Cheated — But She’ll ‘Beat’ Him If He Does Again

Cardi B on Why She Gave Offset a Second Chance After He Cheated: 'I Believe in Forgiveness'

Music // December 09, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com