Octavia Spencer is an American actress. She first gained recognition by starring in the 1996 film A Time to Kill. She achieved critical acclaim in the 2011 film The Help, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe. Spencer also received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her performances in 2016's Hidden Figures and 2017's The Shape of Water. Her other most famous movies include 2003's Bad Santa, 2013's Fruitvale Station, 2013's Snowpiercer, 2014's Get on Up, 2015's The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2016's The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2017's Gifted, 2018's Instant Family and 2020's Onward. For her television work, Spencer received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in 2020's Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. She also plays the lead role in the Apple+ series Truth Be Told (2019-Present).
Full Name
Octavia Lenora Spencer
Hometown
Montgomery, Alabama
octaviaspencer
octaviaspencer
Notable Projects
The Help , Hidden Figures
Born
05/25/1970
Age
51

FAQs

Who is Octavia Spencer married to?

Octavia Spencer has never been married.

How did Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy meet?

Octavia Spencer first met her longtime friend Melissa McCarthy in the 1990s when Spencer would see McCarthy perform with her comedy troupe, The Groundlings. They have remained friends ever since and finally had the opportunity to work together in the 2021 Netflix movie 'Thunder Force.'

What did Octavia Spencer say to Britney Spears?

In September 2021, Octavia Spencer announced that she privately apologized to Britney Spears after joking on Instagram that Spears should get a prenuptial agreement when Spears became engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

When did Octavia Spencer graduate from Auburn University?

Octavia Spencer graduated from Auburn University in 1994 with a degree in liberal arts.

Why did Octavia Spencer leave 'Mom'?

Octavia Spencer appeared as Regina Tompkins in the first three seasons of the sitcom 'Mom' from 2013 to 2016. Her character was written out of the series when Regina moved away.

Where does Octavia Spencer live?

Octavia Spencer lives in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

