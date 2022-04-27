Who is Octavia Spencer married to?

Octavia Spencer has never been married.

How did Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy meet?

Octavia Spencer first met her longtime friend Melissa McCarthy in the 1990s when Spencer would see McCarthy perform with her comedy troupe, The Groundlings. They have remained friends ever since and finally had the opportunity to work together in the 2021 Netflix movie 'Thunder Force.'

What did Octavia Spencer say to Britney Spears?

In September 2021, Octavia Spencer announced that she privately apologized to Britney Spears after joking on Instagram that Spears should get a prenuptial agreement when Spears became engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

When did Octavia Spencer graduate from Auburn University?

Octavia Spencer graduated from Auburn University in 1994 with a degree in liberal arts.

Why did Octavia Spencer leave 'Mom'?

Octavia Spencer appeared as Regina Tompkins in the first three seasons of the sitcom 'Mom' from 2013 to 2016. Her character was written out of the series when Regina moved away.

Where does Octavia Spencer live?