FAQs
- Who wrote the Noah Cyrus song 'July'?
The 2019 Noah Cyrus song 'July' was written by Jenna Andrews, Noah Cyrus, Peter Harding, and Michael Sonie.
- What was Noah Cyrus nominated for?
Noah Cyrus has been nominated for several awards, including a Grammy Award, Radio Disney Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, CMT Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.
- How old was Noah Cyrus in 'Ponyo'?
The English version of the animated film 'Ponyo' was released on Aug. 14, 2009 when voice actor Noah Cyrus was nine years old.
- Where does Noah Cyrus live?
Noah Cyrus lives in Nashville.
- What episode of 'Hannah Montana' is Noah Cyrus in?
Noah Cyrus appeared in seven episodes of 'Hannah Montana' from 2006 to 2010 in various roles: "It's a Mannequin's World," "Oh Say, Can You Remember the Words?," "Torn Between Two Hannahs," "Money for Nothing, Guilt for Free," "Achey Jakey Heart: Part 2," "Everybody Was Best Friend Fighting" and "Love That Lets Go."