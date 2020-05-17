Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus is an American singer and actress. She is best known for being the younger sister of musician Miley Cyrus. Cyrus first gained recognition as a child actress appearing in minor roles in television series and film, including in her older sister's television series Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2010. She began her music career in 2016 with the single "Make Me (Cry)" (featuring Labrinth). After releasing several singles and extended plays, Cyrus released her debut album, The Hardest Part, in July 2022.
Full Name
Noah Lindsey Cyrus
Hometown
Nashville, Tennessee
noahcyrus
noahcyrus
Born
01/08/2000
Age
22

FAQs

Who wrote the Noah Cyrus song 'July'?

The 2019 Noah Cyrus song 'July' was written by Jenna Andrews, Noah Cyrus, Peter Harding, and Michael Sonie.

What was Noah Cyrus nominated for?

Noah Cyrus has been nominated for several awards, including a Grammy Award, Radio Disney Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, CMT Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.

How old was Noah Cyrus in 'Ponyo'?

The English version of the animated film 'Ponyo' was released on Aug. 14, 2009 when voice actor Noah Cyrus was nine years old.

Where does Noah Cyrus live?

Noah Cyrus lives in Nashville.

What episode of 'Hannah Montana' is Noah Cyrus in?

Noah Cyrus appeared in seven episodes of 'Hannah Montana' from 2006 to 2010 in various roles: "It's a Mannequin's World," "Oh Say, Can You Remember the Words?," "Torn Between Two Hannahs," "Money for Nothing, Guilt for Free," "Achey Jakey Heart: Part 2," "Everybody Was Best Friend Fighting" and "Love That Lets Go."

Noah Cyrus Writes of 'Personal Experience' with Relationship Marred by Substance Abuse in 'Mr. Percocet'
Cyrus' debut studio album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Break Silence on Divorce: 'We Go Our Separate Ways with Love in Our Hearts'
"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the former couple tells PEOPLE in a joint statement
Noah Cyrus Launches Debut Album The Hardest Part with Country Ballad 'I Burned LA Down'
The Grammy-nominated singer announced her debut album, The Hardest Part, and released a cinematic music video for "I Burned LA Down" inspired by a breakup and climate change
Miley Cyrus Celebrates Sister Noah Cyrus' 22nd Birthday: 'Queen of My Universe'
"Coolest girl in the whole wide world," Miley Cyrus wrote as she posted multiple Instagram tributes to her little sister
Noah Cyrus Wishes the 'Days Were Longer' with Dad Billy Ray Cyrus in Emotional TikTok
In March, Billy Ray gave Noah advice ahead of the Grammy Awards where she was nominated for best new artist
Noah Cyrus Cried 'Puddle of Tears' Landing AHS Role After Show Helped Her Through Depression
"I couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity. It truly means the entire world to me," Noah Cyrus said of the role
Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hang Together at Six Flags Following Pride Performance
Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus shared a night out together with friends at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, for a party celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy
Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Her Late Mom in Best New Artist Acceptance at Grammys: 'Here in Spirit'
The newly-minted Grammy winner's mom died in 2019 of brain cancer
Noah Cyrus Looks Like an 'Angel' on Grammys Red Carpet, Says Dad Billy Ray: See Her High-Fashion Moment!
Grammys 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and More Stars Nominated for Their First Grammy This Year
Billy Ray Cyrus Gives Noah Cyrus Advice Ahead of Her First Grammys: 'The Dream Is Happening'
Braison Cyrus and Wife Stella Expecting First Child Together: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Our Baby Boy'
Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Using Racially Offensive Term While Defending Harry Styles Against Candace Owens

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," the singer wrote on Instagram Thursday

Noah Cyrus Tearfully Says It Was 'Really Tough' Growing Up as Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister
Music // May 17, 2020
Noah Cyrus and Ex Lil Xan Spotted Together as He Says 'Coronavirus Is Probably Most Lonely Thing'
Music // April 04, 2020
Noah Cyrus Joins Country Singer Jimmie Allen on Catchy Love Song 'This Is Us'
Country // February 21, 2020
New Couple? Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands, Get Flirtatious at Grammys Afterparty
Music // January 27, 2020
Miley Cyrus Twerks for Cody Simpson as They Spend Their First Christmas Together with Her Family
Music // December 26, 2019
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Denies Dating Noah Cyrus: 'I Just Like to Spend Time with Her'
TV // December 17, 2019
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Calls Noah Cyrus Her 'Girlfriend': Are They Together?
TV // December 04, 2019
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Hang Out with Her Sister Noah and Mom Tish as She Calls Him 'My Baby'
Music // November 02, 2019
Noah Cyrus Shares Crying Selfie as Ex Lil Xan Reveals He's Expecting a Baby with Fiancée
Music // February 19, 2019
Noah Cyrus Undergoes Surgery to 'Finally' Remove Tonsils 'After Years and Years of Struggling'
Music // December 07, 2018
Noah Cyrus Jokes About Her Romance with Lil Xan: 'My Last Relationship Was the Mistake'
Music // November 18, 2018
Lil Xan Eats Flamin' Hot Cheetos Again 2 Days After Snacks Caused Him to Vomit Blood
Music // September 27, 2018
Lil Xan Reveals Split from Noah Cyrus Was 'My Fault': 'I F— Everything Up'
Music // September 26, 2018
These Songs Aren't About What You Think They're About: 9 Surprising Meanings Behind Hits
Music // September 25, 2018
Noah Cyrus Is Selling a Bottle of Her Tears for $12,000 After Her Breakup with Lil Xan
Music // September 21, 2018
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Split: All the Details on Their Messy Social Media-Fueled Breakup
Music // September 04, 2018
Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety and Depression
Music // August 24, 2018
Noah Cyrus Reveals How She and Boyfriend Lil Xan Got Together: 'It Was a Slide in the DMs'
Music // August 20, 2018
Noah Cyrus Is Dating Soundcloud Rapper Lil Xan: 'It's New,' Says Source
Music // July 31, 2018
The Family Business! Miley Cyrus Joins Sister Noah and Dad Billy Ray to Sing His Classic 'Achy Breaky Heart'
Music // October 07, 2017
Puppy Love! Miley Cyrus Falls Hard for Orphaned Pups at iHeart Radio Music Festival — and Her Sister Noah Adopts One
Pets // September 25, 2017
Miley Cyrus: 'I Really Hope My Sister Noah Never Feels Pressures' of Music Industry Like I Did
Music // June 21, 2017
Noah Cyrus Reveals the Special Career Advice Big Sister Miley Gave Her
Music // June 11, 2017
Singer-Songwriter Emily Warren Reveals How Tish Cyrus Weighed in on Daughter Noah's New Single: 'Tish Is on the Song!'
Music // June 08, 2017
Miley Cyrus Shares Amazing Throwback of Herself and Her Siblings with Hanson
Music // June 06, 2017
