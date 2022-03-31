Nikki Reed

Kellan Lutz Was 'Surprised' He and Twilight Costar Nikki Reed Didn't Date: I Felt 'Connected' to Her
Kellan Lutz opened up on Ashley Greene's Twilight podcast about feeling "surprised" that he and their costar Nikki Reed didn't date, given their connection
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Stanley Tucci, Mindy Kaling, Chris Hemsworth and more stars who are making us hungry right now
Nikki Reed Reveals She Feuded with Evan Rachel Wood for 'a Couple of Years' Before Growing Close
"We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other," Nikki Reed said
Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed for Helping Him Out of a 'Terrible Business Situation'
"I owe her my health, my life and my sanity," Ian Somerhalder said of Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed Has Been Cutting Her Own Hair — and Ian Somerhalder's — in Quarantine: 'I Do All Haircuts!'
The BaYou with Love founder opens up about embracing her naturally curly hair over the last few months
Nikki Reed Sets Her Alarm for 4 a.m. to Work Before Her Daughter Wakes: 'I'm Doing the Best I Can'
"I'm taking it day by day," the BaYou with Love founder tells PEOPLE in a new interview about being a working mom amid the pandemic
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending
Nikki Reed Designed the Cutest Earth Day T-Shirts — and They're Made from Recycled Water Bottles
The Twilight star's collaboration with UpWest is available now on upwest.com
Nikki Reed Reveals She Helped Create Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'
Ian Somerhalder Reveals the Very Young Age He Lost His Virginity
Nikki Reed on the 'Greatest Lesson' She Learned from Daughter Bodhi: 'Your Child Is Born Exactly Who They Are'
Elle King, Christina Haack and More Celeb Moms Who Ate Their Placentas
28 of the Most FOMO-Inducing Celeb Honeymoon Photos

From Priyanka and Nick to Gwyneth and Brad, these couples gave us extreme getaway envy

