Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Kellan Lutz Was 'Surprised' He and
Twilight
Costar Nikki Reed Didn't Date: I Felt 'Connected' to Her
Kellan Lutz opened up on Ashley Greene's
Twilight
podcast about feeling "surprised" that he and their costar Nikki Reed didn't date, given their connection
Read More
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Stanley Tucci, Mindy Kaling, Chris Hemsworth and more stars who are making us hungry right now
Read More
Nikki Reed Reveals She Feuded with
Evan Rachel Wood for 'a Couple of Years' Before Growing Close
"We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other," Nikki Reed said
Read More
Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed for Helping Him Out of a 'Terrible Business Situation'
"I owe her my health, my life and my sanity," Ian Somerhalder said of Nikki Reed
Read More
Nikki Reed Has Been Cutting Her Own Hair — and Ian Somerhalder's — in Quarantine: 'I Do All Haircuts!'
The BaYou with Love founder opens up about embracing her naturally curly hair over the last few months
Read More
Nikki Reed Sets Her Alarm for 4 a.m. to Work Before Her Daughter Wakes: 'I'm Doing the Best I Can'
"I'm taking it day by day," the BaYou with Love founder tells PEOPLE in a new interview about being a working mom amid the pandemic
Read More
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending
Nikki Reed Designed the Cutest Earth Day T-Shirts — and They're Made from Recycled Water Bottles
The
Twilight
star's collaboration with UpWest is available now on
upwest.com
Nikki Reed Reveals She Helped Create Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'
Ian Somerhalder Reveals the Very Young Age He Lost His Virginity
Nikki Reed on the 'Greatest Lesson' She Learned from Daughter Bodhi: 'Your Child Is Born Exactly Who They Are'
Elle King, Christina Haack and More Celeb Moms Who Ate Their Placentas
28 of the Most FOMO-Inducing Celeb Honeymoon Photos
From Priyanka and Nick to Gwyneth and Brad, these couples gave us extreme getaway envy
Julie Bowen, Rosario Dawson, Nikki Reed and More Go Behind the Camera to Inspire Young Women
Nikki Reed Says Being in Nature Is 'Like Life or Death' for Her and Her Family: 'It's So Important'
Nikki Reed Opens Up About When She Plans to Stop Breastfeeding Her 20-Month-Old Daughter
Nikki Reed on 'Transitioning' 19-Month-Old Daughter from Breastfeeding Four Times a Day to Two
Nina Dobrev Defends Friendship With Ex Ian Somerhalder and Wife Nikki Reed: It's 'Not Weird'
Kellan Lutz Was 'Surprised' He and
Twilight
Costar Nikki Reed Didn't Date: I Felt 'Connected' to Her
Movies
//
March 31, 2022
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food
//
April 18, 2022
Nikki Reed Reveals She Feuded with
Evan Rachel Wood for 'a Couple of Years' Before Growing Close
Movies
//
June 09, 2021
Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed for Helping Him Out of a 'Terrible Business Situation'
TV
//
May 21, 2021
Nikki Reed Has Been Cutting Her Own Hair — and Ian Somerhalder's — in Quarantine: 'I Do All Haircuts!'
Style
//
February 04, 2021
Nikki Reed Sets Her Alarm for 4 a.m. to Work Before Her Daughter Wakes: 'I'm Doing the Best I Can'
Parents
//
February 03, 2021
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Books
//
December 14, 2020
Nikki Reed Designed the Cutest Earth Day T-Shirts — and They're Made from Recycled Water Bottles
Style
//
April 08, 2020
Nikki Reed Reveals She Helped Create Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'
Style
//
February 19, 2020
Ian Somerhalder Reveals the Very Young Age He Lost His Virginity
TV
//
December 04, 2019
Nikki Reed on the 'Greatest Lesson' She Learned from Daughter Bodhi: 'Your Child Is Born Exactly Who They Are'
Parents
//
October 30, 2019
Elle King, Christina Haack and More Celeb Moms Who Ate Their Placentas
Parents
//
September 07, 2021
28 of the Most FOMO-Inducing Celeb Honeymoon Photos
Celebrity
//
July 16, 2019
Julie Bowen, Rosario Dawson, Nikki Reed and More Go Behind the Camera to Inspire Young Women
Movies
//
April 26, 2019
Nikki Reed Says Being in Nature Is 'Like Life or Death' for Her and Her Family: 'It's So Important'
Style
//
April 22, 2019
Nikki Reed Opens Up About When She Plans to Stop Breastfeeding Her 20-Month-Old Daughter
Parents
//
April 09, 2019
Nikki Reed on 'Transitioning' 19-Month-Old Daughter from Breastfeeding Four Times a Day to Two
Parents
//
March 06, 2019
Nina Dobrev Defends Friendship With Ex Ian Somerhalder and Wife Nikki Reed: It's 'Not Weird'
TV
//
January 17, 2019
Why Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Changed Their Lifestyle After the Birth of Their Daughter
Parents
//
December 11, 2018
All About Nikki Reed's Sustainable Jewelry Collection — Which Features Seed-Grown Diamonds
Style
//
December 07, 2018
Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian Ate Their Placentas, But Is It Safe? A Doctor Weighs In
Parents
//
September 21, 2018
Nikki Reed Knows She Looks Like 'a Totally Different Person' but Swears: 'I Haven't Done a Single Thing to My Face'
Style
//
September 08, 2018
Ian Somerhalder's Beloved Dog Dies: 'I've Never Known a More Incredible Animal'
Pets
//
June 12, 2018
Joanna Gaines, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Reveal How They Found Out They Were Pregnant
Parents
//
May 07, 2018
Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Share Loving 3-Year Anniversary Posts: 'This Journey Is So Beautiful'
TV
//
April 27, 2018
